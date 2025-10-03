UAE, Argentine Presidents discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Javier Milei, President of the Republic of Argentina, during which they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the economic, investment and development fields.

The two leaders discussed ways to align efforts in support of their countries’ development priorities, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation to deliver greater benefits for both nations and their peoples.