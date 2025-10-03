United Nations ready to deliver 170,000 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza

NEW YORK, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations has announced its readiness to deliver around 170,000 metric tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, warning that the territory’s “nightmare” has dragged on for too long.

In a statement, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said the UN has approximately 170,000 metric tonnes of food, medicine, shelter materials and other essential supplies ready to enter Gaza from across the region.

He stressed that the UN plan was not theoretical but based on certainty of its effectiveness.

The UN also called on Israel to open border crossings, ensure unrestricted entry of goods, and provide safe passage for civilians to help save lives in the Strip.

Fletcher referred to the recent initiative by US President Donald Trump, saying it opens a window of hope by giving Palestinians the chance to receive life-saving aid at the scale required, while also enabling the return of hostages to their families.