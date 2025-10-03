Luxembourg Embassy celebrates accession of Prince Guillaume

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Marie-Anne Marx, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg here, stated that the United Arab Emirates is a key partner for her country in the region, highlighting the strong and long-standing ties that bind the two nations across various fields.

Speaking at a reception hosted on the occasion of the accession of Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie to the throne of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, succeeding his father, Grand Duke Henri, Marie-Anne Marx praised the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the commitment of both countries’ leadership in recent years to strengthening bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the shared interests of their peoples.

The ceremony, held at the embassy in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Omar Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Luxembourg community in the country.