UAE, Cyprus enhance parliamentary cooperation ties

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, in the presence of Sultan Salem Al Zaabi, FNC member, and Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Cyprus, and explored ways to strengthen them across various fields, particularly parliamentary diplomacy as a vital extension of political diplomacy.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral parliamentary relations to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that the UAE represents a leading model in the values of tolerance, coexistence, acceptance of others and rejection of hate speech. He affirmed that these values are a cornerstone of the country’s domestic and foreign policies and are reflected in its positive role regionally and internationally through building bridges of cooperation and understanding among peoples, and consolidating peace, stability and sustainable development.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus expressed his appreciation to the UAE, praising the commitment of the leadership of both countries to advancing cooperation across various sectors, notably in the economy, energy, renewable energy and industry, alongside strengthening parliamentary collaboration. He emphasised that such efforts open broader horizons for partnership between the two countries and support joint endeavours to achieve development and prosperity.