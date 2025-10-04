Sharjah Ruler opens Centre for Arabic Studies in Portugal

COIMBRA, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday inaugurated the Centre for Arabic Studies at the University of Coimbra in Portugal, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority.

The centre is the first of its kind in Portugal dedicated to teaching the Arabic language and culture. Located at one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious universities, it will serve as an academic and cultural bridge between Arab and European worlds.

Sheikh Sultan also launched the Joanina Digital Library, gifted the historic Barbosa Manuscript dating back to 1565, and signed his book A Momentous Journey, published in Arabic, English and Portuguese.

Following the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, Sheikh Sultan toured the centre’s facilities and met students, commending their commitment to Arabic language, culture and arts. He stressed that the centre reflects Sharjah’s vision to expand the global presence of Arab culture and promote dialogue between East and West.

The centre will provide specialised Arabic language programmes, advanced curricula in grammar and calligraphy, and host seminars and forums uniting Arab and European writers, poets and creatives.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Sultan delivered a speech recalling his long research journey in tracing the Barbosa Manuscript, written by Portuguese officer Duarte Barbosa in the 16th century. The manuscript, which had been missing for nearly a century, was acquired by the Sharjah Ruler in 2012.

Sheikh Sultan highlighted Barbosa’s honesty in recording the realities of the Arabian Gulf and wider region, presenting a rare testimony that corrected distorted historical narratives. He explained that publishing A Momentous Journey in three languages was aimed at restoring historical justice and offering future generations an authentic knowledge resource for intercultural dialogue.

He said: “Culture may not change geography, but it changes the way we view it. It may not erase borders, but it can turn them into living bridges. Culture does not change history, but it changes the way we read it.”

Amílcar Valcão, Rector of the University of Coimbra, praised Sharjah’s cultural initiatives and recalled awarding Sheikh Sultan an honorary doctorate in 2018. He highlighted the university’s cooperation with the Sharjah Book Authority in digitising manuscripts and launching the Middle East Digital Collection, named the Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection.

Sheikh Sultan later toured the UNESCO-recognised Joanina Library, which holds 30,000 rare items, and viewed the digitisation work that uncovered previously unknown manuscripts.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, UAE Ambassador to Portugal; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of Sharjah Book Authority; Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Sultan Al Ameemi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Writers Union; and Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, alongside senior Emirati and Portuguese officials.