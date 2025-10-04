Endurance sport in UAE: Legacy of global achievements

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Over decades of participation in continental and world endurance championships, the UAE riders have achieved outstanding results and global triumphs that consolidated the country’s standing and leadership on international podiums while delivering world-class performances.

The most recent success came at the FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors 2025 in Romania in late September, where UAE riders secured the individual title for the fifth consecutive time, marking another milestone in the nation’s proud record.

Earlier, in August, the UAE also claimed remarkable victories at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses (8-year-old) in Jullianges, France, winning both gold and silver in the individual category. The same month witnessed a historic achievement by riders Sheikh Khalifa Al Hamed and Issa Al Khiyari at the Mongol Derby, the world’s longest and most challenging 1,000km endurance race. They shared first place with US rider Michael Pollard and UK’s Anna Boden, after enduring one of the toughest competitions worldwide.

Endurance riding enjoys the continuous support of the wise leadership, inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled the value of equestrianism and other traditional sports in successive generations.

Since its inception in 1993, the sport has evolved significantly in the UAE, supported by hosting international championships and developing advanced facilities. Notable venues include the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, Butheeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatim, and Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam, all equipped with world-class infrastructure.

The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation plays a key role in advancing the sport by coordinating with stables and endurance villages, organising local and international competitions, and enabling Emirati riders’ participation in global events. Women are also strongly encouraged to compete, with tailored championships enhancing their involvement.

Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, highlighted that endurance riding in the UAE has reached a truly global level of competitiveness, thanks to strong leadership support and the passion of Emirati riders.

He emphasised that prestigious events held in the UAE, such as the President of United Arab Emirates Endurance Cup, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Women's Private Stables Owners, the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup Festival, the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Endurance Cup Festival, and other national cups, play a crucial role in furthering this development.

Rider Salem Hamad Saeed Malhouf Al Kitbi noted that equestrianism in the UAE is distinguished by the sustainability of its achievements, crediting the advanced infrastructure and riders’ exceptional competitive skills. He stressed that the UAE is determined to continue its global excellence, driven by its rich legacy of accomplishments and the unwavering support for equestrian sports, particularly endurance riding.