Third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, the region’s leading event for the fragrance industry, opened on Friday at Expo Centre Sharjah and will continue until 12th October.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition brings together more than 150 exhibitors and 500 local and global perfume brands, marking a 50 percent increase in exhibitors compared to last year.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, accompanied by Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, and several board members. Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside senior officials and representatives of major fragrance companies.

Attendees toured the venue, engaging with exhibitors who presented their latest products and innovations. They praised the high organisational standards and international participation, reinforcing the event’s role as the premier platform for fragrance experts and enthusiasts.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors from within the UAE and abroad. International participation includes brands from Oman, Türkiye, China, India, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, enriching the exhibition’s offerings and creating new opportunities for cooperation across regional and global perfume markets.

Al Owais underlined SCCI’s commitment to positioning the fragrance and oud sector as a strategic growth driver within Sharjah’s economy. He highlighted the Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes Platform as an accelerator to support young Emirati entrepreneurs by enabling them to test new products, connect with experts and build sustainable ventures.

Midfa noted that the increase in exhibitors reflects strong industry confidence in Expo Centre Sharjah, which continues to generate commercial opportunities, facilitate international business expansion and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a hub for the luxury fragrance trade.

The Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes Platform has already drawn strong visitor turnout, providing young Emiratis with exposure to traders, buyers and consumers, and enhancing the global competitiveness of emerging national brands.

The exhibition offers visitors a wide range of Emirati and Gulf perfumes, including limited collections and special releases, alongside premium oud, incense and heritage-inspired scents. It also facilitates direct engagement between buyers and professionals, boosting brand visibility and market reach.

The event is open daily from 12:00 to 22:30.