NCM: Tropical storm present in northeastern Arabian Sea; no impact on country

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a report on the Tropical Cyclone Shakti, currently classified as a tropical storm in the northeastern Arabian Sea.

The cyclone is centred at latitude 21.9°N and longitude 64.2°E, with wind speeds ranging between 100 and 120 km/h.

The Centre indicated that the storm is expected to gradually weaken into a tropical depression on 7th October, as its path will move from west to southwest in the central Arabian Sea before heading east starting on 6th October.

Wind speeds will gradually decrease to between 65 and 90 km/h on 7th October.