Abu Dhabi to host Grand Prix Figure Skating Championship on 8th October

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 Junior Grand Prix Figure Skating Championship for the first time in the Middle East and Africa, with the participation of 90 skaters representing 35 countries.

The championship is organised under the umbrella of the International Skating Union and sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

It will take place from 8th to 11th October at the Abu Dhabi Ice Rink as part of the five global rounds of the series, with the UAE hosting the penultimate round.

The event includes three main categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, and pairs, featuring a selection of top young talents from around the world.

Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, affirmed that hosting the championship reflects the International Skating Union’s confidence in the UAE’s distinguished position on the international sports scene. He added that it represents an important opportunity to develop Emirati talent and enhance their skills through exposure to the world’s best junior athletes.

Al Qubaisi noted that the event highlights the UAE’s status as a global destination for winter sports and aligns with the national strategy to diversify sports and support non-traditional activities such as figure skating, promoting sports tourism and fostering cultural exchange through sports.