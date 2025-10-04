Zayed Charity Run kicks off in Rio de Janeiro tomorrow

RIO DE JANEIRO, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Charity Run will launch tomorrow, Sunday, 5th October, in its second global stop of the 2025–2026 season, taking place for the very first time in South America in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Thousands of runners have gathered from within Brazil and abroad, including around 200 participants from the UAE, alongside more than 250 international delegations.

The Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run confirmed the completion of all preparations at the highest level of readiness for this humanitarian sporting event, which reflects the enduring legacy of the the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and embodies his message of generosity and solidarity among peoples.

The race will feature 5 km and 10 km routes, alongside interactive activities and events for the public and athletes, reflecting the strong interest the run has generated among the Brazilian community and international media.

More than 250 international delegations have converged on Rio to take part in this event, which combines sport and humanitarian spirit, reinforcing the values of giving and unity that define the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father.

Proceeds from the Rio edition will go to Rio Solidario, one of Brazil’s leading non-profit institutions, which works to support vulnerable children, women, and families and to promote social inclusion—echoing the mission of the Zayed Charity Run in turning sport into a platform for hope and positive change.

Organising the Rio edition represents a landmark milestone in the global journey of the run, which began in Abu Dhabi in 2001 and has since grown into a worldwide initiative uniting communities under the values of sport and charity. Today, the Zayed Charity Run stands apart as “the kindest run in the world,” leaving a direct and lasting impact on the societies that host it.

The 2025–2026 Zayed Charity Run is supported by Emirates Red Crescent, Al Habtoor Group, and NORINCO.