Sharjah launches 'SEF Bites' ahead of SEF 2026

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) has organised SEF Bites, a two-day activation at Al Zahia City Centre, to build momentum for the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2026.

The festival, Sheraa’s annual flagship event and the region’s largest entrepreneurial gathering, will be held from 31st January to 1st February at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park.

The event, held from 4th–5th October, featured the exclusive launch of Sharjah perfume and showcased startups from the Sheraa ecosystem. Attendees engaged in creative workshops, entrepreneurial talks, live music, and a curated culinary experience.

The launch of the Sharjah perfume brand was the centrepiece of SEF Bites, symbolising heritage, ambition, and innovation. A custom engraving service enabled visitors to personalise their bottles as keepsakes marking the journey toward SEF 2026.

Workshops included personalised keychain design by Craftopia, pottery shaping with Calm Clay, a tea-blending party hosted by Anemoia, and jewellery making at the Charms Workshop. Talks featured financial advice from Saif Al Naqbi, CEO of Saif Alnaqbi Group, and a joint session with content creator Ahmad Al Marzooqi (Chai with Ahmad) and Neet Bherwani, Founder of TNB Podcasting.

Live music by the American University of Sharjah Music Club added to the vibrant atmosphere, while the overall programme demonstrated Sheraa’s mission to make entrepreneurship accessible and community-driven.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said, “With SEF Bites, our intention was not only to celebrate creativity but to reinforce Sheraa’s vision of making entrepreneurship accessible to everyone. Each activation is a reminder that innovation thrives when it is rooted in the community. As we look ahead to SEF 2026, our focus remains on shaping a platform where ideas can grow into ventures, and where Sharjah continues to position itself as a hub for entrepreneurial ambition across the region.”

SEF Bites highlighted Sharjah’s role as a centre for creativity, connection, and innovation, while reaffirming its position as a regional hub where entrepreneurial ideas are nurtured and celebrated on a global stage.