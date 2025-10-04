Hamdan bin Mohammed directs granting Golden Visas to over 200 educators

DUBAI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, more than 200 outstanding educators from early childhood centres, schools, and universities across Dubai have been awarded Golden Visas.

The initiative was first announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan on World Teachers’ Day last year, observed globally on 5th October.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “Teachers and educators are the ones who light the way forward. They inspire, guide, and give our children the skills and confidence to succeed. On World Teachers’ Day, we recognise their dedication and affirm that supporting them is the best investment we can make in the future of Dubai. Their impact goes beyond classrooms, building the character of our society and strengthening Dubai’s global stature."

“By awarding the Golden Visa to exceptional teachers, we are showing how much Dubai values knowledge, integrity, and service. Our schools will always be places where the future is nurtured and where the next generation can thrive,” he added.

The Golden Visa initiative recognises the critical role of educators in shaping Dubai’s future and supports the goals of the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aims to empower outstanding teachers, attract top global talent, and make Dubai one of the most sought-after destinations in the world for educators.

Out of 435 applications in the first round, 223 educators were awarded the Golden Visa, representing 51% of the total. Selection was based on professional qualifications, achievements, contributions to education and society, and positive feedback from students, parents, and the wider community.

Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said, “Teachers are at the heart of every successful education system. The Golden Visa initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to celebrate and elevate the teaching profession. These results reflect the incredible talent, passion, and commitment of Dubai’s educators – individuals who are making a real difference in students’ lives and contributing to the future of our city.

“As part of the E33 strategy, we are committed to empowering educators and positioning Dubai as a global hub for education excellence. We also want to make teaching a more attractive and rewarding career path for future generations.”

Of the 223 Golden Visas that were offered to educators, 157 were awarded to educators and staff from schools, 60 to universities, and six to early childhood centres.

Applicants came from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines, with roles ranging from senior leadership to social workers and librarians.

The evaluation process intentionally excluded demographic factors such as nationality, gender, or years of experience to ensure a fair and unbiased selection. Special recognition was given to candidates who had received national or international awards, published research in recognised journals, or had made an exceptional impact within their institutions and communities.

Applications for the second round of Golden Visas are now open. Educators working in private early childhood centres, schools, and international higher education institutions in Dubai can apply between 15th October and 15th December 2025.