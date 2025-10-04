Faisal Al Rahmani re-elected President of IFAHR for 3rd term

PARIS, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In a new achievement added to the UAE’s proud sporting record, the General Assembly of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing Authorities (IFAHR) has unanimously renewed its confidence in Faisal Al Rahmani, the UAE’s representative, electing him President of IFAHR for a third four-year term.

The elections took place during the Federation’s Annual General Assembly in Paris, attended by presidents and representatives of all 37 member countries.

This unanimous decision reflects the global recognition and respect that Al Rahmani has earned through his tireless efforts over the years to advance Arabian horse racing worldwide, strengthening its presence on the international stage in line with the heritage and stature of the Purebred Arabian horse.

On this occasion, Faisal Al Rahmani, President of IFAHR, expressed his pride and gratitude for the international trust placed in him, stating that this achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, whose visionary leadership continues to elevate Arabian horse racing to exceptional regional and global prominence.

Al Rahmani also extended his appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership for its generous support and constant commitment to empowering Emiratis across all fields. He noted that his re-election for a third term is yet another testament to the UAE’s esteemed global standing and the success of the strategic plans implemented by IFAHR over the past eight years, which have brought about a qualitative transformation in Arabian horse racing and contributed to the growth of the auction market and its increasing role in supporting the global economic and commercial landscape of the sport.