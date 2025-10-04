Nahyan bin Mubarak attends major celebration of Iraqi community heritage in Expo Dubai

DUBAI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, accompanied by Dr. Muzafar Mustafa Al Jabouri, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the UAE, along with a distinguished group of diplomats and leading figures from the Iraqi community in the UAE, attended a major public celebration commemorating the rich cultural heritage and history of the Iraqi community.

The event was held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, and attracted a turnout of more than 15,000 people—predominantly members of the Iraqi community.

Organised by the social platform “UAE Loves Iraq,” the event offered an opportunity for all cultures to discover the unique history, arts, and traditions of Iraq.

The gathering highlighted the strength of the cultural and historical bonds between the UAE and Iraq, showcasing the vibrancy, diversity, and talents of the Iraqi community in UAE, as well as strengthening social ties and celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two nations.

In his opening address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed the strength of the ties between the two nations and their peoples, and their mutual commitment to developing and enhancing these relations. He expressed his deep appreciation for Iraq's rich cultural heritage, and its historic role in enriching human civilization.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, places great importance on culture and heritage, seen as cornerstones for strengthening national identity.

He stressed the UAE leadership’s pride and acknowledgement of the history, heritage, and achievements of its fellow Arab nations. He said, “Our aim is for the Arab nation to remain a source of strength, pride, and positive development in the region and the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan added, “The UAE's leadership is committed to supporting Iraq's progress towards achieving its national aspirations. Our leadership is dedicated to developing bilateral relations to serve as a model of successful Arab partnership and cooperation.”

He praised the Iraqi community in the UAE for their significant contributions to the nation's comprehensive and ongoing development, highlighting the UAE’s position as a unique model of tolerance, coexistence, and fraternity for all who live on its land.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak invited members of the Iraqi community to participate in the “Our Life in the UAE” writing competition, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the National Fund, in celebration of the Year of the Community. The competition invites all residents to express their connection to the UAE through writing.

The celebration underscored the UAE’s commitment to fostering coexistence and strengthening bonds of friendship with nations and peoples worldwide, by participating in their cultural celebrations and honoring their unique legacies. This reflects the UAE’s role as a model society rooted in coexistence, collaboration, and positive engagement within a secure, stable, and welcoming environment.

The programme featured activities that highlighted Iraq’s diverse cultural heritage and the talents of the Iraqi community in the UAE, including traditional music, folk dances, art exhibitions, and a space dedicated to traditional cuisine. The event provided a unique family-friendly experience, supported by the advanced facilities of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, ensuring ease of access and a festive, carnival-like ambiance.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak honoured several distinguished members of the Iraqi community for their outstanding contributions across various fields, including Dr. Ahmed Al-Kubaisi, Dr. Muthanna Abdul Razzaq Al Jabouri, Professor Ali Jaafar Al Alak, Dr. Reem Tarek Al Mutawalli, Dr. Moayad Al-Shaybani, Dr. Jamal Saleh Hassan, Engineer Sinan Al-Ousi, Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Ruqayya Hassan, Dr. Suham Jargis, and the late poet Kareem Al-Iraqi (award received by his daughter Dhefaf Kareem Al-Iraqi).

The solid historical relationship between the UAE and Iraq is grounded in shared language, culture, and common destiny, reflected in productive cooperation in various fields, especially economic and investment sectors. The UAE is home to a large Iraqi community, who consider the UAE their second home and actively contribute to the its development.

The UAE ranks as one of Iraq’s leading trading partners, and in May, the UAE-Iraq Business Forum was held in Dubai, with participation from over 170 companies and more than 250 bilateral business meetings spanning multiple sectors. In the first half of 2024, UAE non-oil exports to Iraq nearly quadrupled compared to the same period in 2023, with a 41 percent increase and Iraq becoming the top destination for UAE exports.