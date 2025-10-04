Iraq–UAE relations firm, steadily growing: Ambassador

DUBAI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the UAE, Dr. Muzaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, stated that relations between the two countries are firm, deeply rooted and witnessing steady growth across multiple fields.

Speaking at a community celebration in Dubai on Saturday marking Iraq’s cultural and civilisational heritage, Al-Jubouri said bilateral ties have advanced significantly in recent years, particularly in political and economic domains.

He pointed to the exchange of high-level visits, most recently that of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to the UAE, during which he was received by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a clear indication of the strength of ties and shared understanding on regional and international issues.

“Trade between the UAE and Iraq has reached about $40 billion, reflecting robust economic partnership,” he said, adding that around 50,000 Iraqis reside in the UAE, alongside a similar number holding other nationalities, while nearly 9,000 Iraqi students are pursuing education in the country.

Al-Jubouri also noted that approximately 97 weekly flights connect Iraqi cities with the UAE, enhancing people-to-people contacts and supporting economic, tourism and cultural cooperation.

“Iraq considers the UAE an important strategic partner in the region,” he said, expressing hope for further cooperation and integration between the two brotherly nations in the future.