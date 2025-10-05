UAE, France discuss developing economic partnership, tourism cooperation

PARIS, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, discussed in Paris with Eric Lombard, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Nathalie Delattre, Minister Delegate for Tourism, ways to enhance the economic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France.

The talks focused on expanding areas of economic and investment cooperation, opening new channels for business communities, developing collaboration in the tourism and travel sectors, and increasing tourism investment opportunities — all of which contribute to boosting the sector’s role in the sustainable economic development of both countries.

Abdulla Al Marri stated that the meeting provides an important opportunity to broaden the horizons of partnership between the UAE and France and to elevate it to higher levels of coordination by enabling business communities to access new opportunities and developing channels for exchanging experiences and expertise.

Al Marri added that both countries share common development visions and possess complementary economic and tourism assets that support partnership at both governmental and private-sector levels, enhancing corporate growth and mutual investment flows.

He noted that the UAE continues to develop its legislative and economic framework to strengthen business flexibility and attractiveness by updating laws and procedures and providing enablers and incentives to support entrepreneurs and SMEs, allowing French companies to benefit from promising opportunities in UAE markets.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation and facilitate access for Emirati and French companies to promising opportunities in priority sectors within both markets. They also explored employing advanced and digital technologies and artificial intelligence for economic growth, as well as partnering in developing and implementing circular economy policies — including smart infrastructure and sustainable transport — alongside supporting startups and entrepreneurship.

The UAE minister affirmed that tourism cooperation between the two countries reflects the strength of their strategic relationship. He explained that the UAE continues to launch new initiatives supporting sustainable tourism and to create innovative, high-quality products and services that meet growing global demand, while also increasing cultural and economic exchange with France.

He added that the UAE adopts a proactive approach in developing its tourism infrastructure and economic regulations to enhance the flexibility and attractiveness of the local market for companies and investors — offering promising opportunities for building fruitful partnerships with France’s tourism and travel sectors at both the governmental and private levels.

Both sides discussed the importance of tourism as a key window of cooperation and partnership in the coming phase and explored ways to boost travel between the two countries, expand joint tourism programs, coordinate in international events, and exchange expertise in green and sustainable tourism — all serving the sector’s long-term growth.

UAE–French relations have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years across various economic sectors. The UAE market currently hosts more than 15,000 commercial licenses involving French nationality operating in diverse economic activities.

As of the end of May 2025, the number of registered French trademarks in the UAE reached 18,500, reflecting the depth of the advanced economic partnership between the two sides and confirming the UAE’s growing status as a preferred destination for French companies in the region.

In terms of tourism relations, the number of French tourists visiting the UAE reached 648,704 in 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to 2023. During the first quarter of 2025, the UAE welcomed 245,269 French tourists. Currently, there are 58 direct weekly flights between the two countries’ cities, helping boost mutual tourism flows.