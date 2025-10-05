World Teachers’ Day highlights educators' vital roles in education systems, driving learning, inclusion, innovation in schools, societies

PARIS, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) – On World Teachers’ Day, UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF and Education International called on governments, partners and the international community to make a collective commitment to ensuring that collaboration is recognised as a norm within the teaching profession – because it is only through effective cooperation at all levels that stakeholders can build truly inclusive, equitable and resilient education systems worldwide.

World Teachers’ Day is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe. It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally. Teachers play vital roles in education systems, driving learning, inclusion, and innovation in schools and societies.

This year, World Teachers’ Day celebrations will centre on the theme “Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession,” highlighting the transformative potential of collaboration for teachers, schools and education systems. Reframing teaching as inherently collaborative – supported by policies, practices, and environments that value mutual support, shared expertise, and joint responsibility – is essential to strengthen teaching, learning, and teachers’ professional fulfilment.

‘’Teachers are the backbone of quality education: they drive learning and inclusion in schools, and in doing so, strengthen the very social fabric of our societies. Yet, the profession is currently facing an unprecedented crisis – one requiring political mobilisation at the highest level, as recently emphasised at the World Summit on Teachers, organised by UNESCO and the Government of Chile,’’ said a joint message from Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF, David Edwards, General Secretary, Education International (EI), on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day 2025.

‘’The Global Report on Teachers warns that an additional 44 million teachers are needed worldwide if we are to achieve universal primary and secondary education by 2030. In just seven years, the number of teachers leaving the profession has doubled – further exacerbating the widespread shortage.''

They noted that this crisis is compounded by teachers’ working conditions. Teachers all too often experience professional isolation, with few opportunities for continued development, peer learning and the cooperation needed to ensure effective teaching practices. Reversing current trends in teacher attrition and recruitment demands not only increased investment, but also policies that foster collaborative working environments throughout teachers’ careers.

This year’s World Teachers’ Day, held under the theme ‘Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession’, reminds us of the fundamentally collective and relational nature of education. It calls for teacher collaboration – in the classroom, in the digital sphere and in decision-making spaces – in order to strengthen motivation and resilience within this essential profession, and enhance the quality of education for millions of students, they added.

