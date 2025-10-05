BRIDGE Summit, Meta collaborate to create new opportunities for creators, innovators worldwide

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In the lead up to BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut gathering for media, content, and entertainment launching this December in Abu Dhabi — BRIDGE, the organiser of the event, has signed a landmark partnership agreement with Meta.

The announcement was made during the visit of Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE, and Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairperson of BRIDGE, to Meta’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

Taking place in Abu Dhabi from 8–10 December 2025, the inaugural edition of BRIDGE Summit will convene more than 60,000 participants, 400 global speakers, and 300 activities and activations across seven specialised content tracks, making it the most comprehensive global platform for media, content, and entertainment.

The Summit embodies BRIDGE’s vision of building lasting connections between skills and professions, content and platforms, and talent and markets.

Under this partnership, Meta will play a central role in the Summit through thought-leadership sessions, interactive workshops, and a variety of multi-platform activations. Leveraging its advanced technologies in augmented and virtual reality, behavioural data analysis, and digital interaction, Meta will deliver immersive learning experiences and interactive content that enhance participants’ understanding of new media tools and the possibilities of innovation in the digital environment.

This partnership reflects a vital dimension of BRIDGE’s strategy, which focuses on attracting leading players in the media, digital technology, and creative platform industries to establish a global hub that actively contributes to redefining the future of human communication. It also reinforces the foundations of the “content economy” by building more impactful and diverse ecosystems that promote purposeful engagement and connect communities through innovative, cross-border communication channels.

The collaboration further underscores the importance of strengthening connections and building partnerships that shape the future of media, content, and entertainment. By combining Meta’s global platforms with BRIDGE’s ability to unite experts and align efforts, this partnership will create new opportunities for creators and innovators to connect, exchange knowledge, and expand their influence worldwide.

Abdulla Al Hamed affirmed that the creative economy constitutes a fundamental pillar of the national economic system, a key driver for enhancing quality of life, and a main catalyst for shaping the future of the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the nation’s wise leadership accords this sector great importance, stemming from its deep belief in the power of creativity to build a progressive society and a sustainable economy founded on knowledge and innovation.

The Chairman of BRIDGE stressed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the creative community by providing a legislative and investment environment that enables its development and prosperity, through an integrated set of advanced incentives and creative incubators that allow innovative ideas to transform into pioneering projects — projects that contribute to shaping the future and reinforcing the UAE’s global standing in this field.

He pointed out that the collaboration between BRIDGE and Meta reflects the essence of BRIDGE’s vision to build a global, integrated ecosystem dedicated to developing an environment that empowers media, content, and entertainment professionals with innovative tools and international pathways for collaboration that enhance their ability to influence and compete. He emphasised that this industry forms a strategic infrastructure for economic and cultural growth and contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for creativity and future-making.

Al Hamed concluded by stressing that Meta’s participation in BRIDGE Summit 2025 embodies the scale of the Summit’s ambitions and objectives, reaffirming its mission to unite all contributors to the content economy under one interactive platform — making this economy a driving force for youth, and an attractive environment for investors, entrepreneurs, and creative thinkers.

For her part, Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships for Africa, Middle East and Türkiye, said, "We're excited to partner with BRIDGE to create meaningful opportunities for creators and innovators to connect and grow together. Meta's mission is building the future of human connection, and this summit embodies exactly that – empowering the next generation of creators to reach new audiences and build thriving communities across our platforms. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation in the evolving digital content economy.",

The meeting was attended by the BRIDGE delegation led by Abdulla Bin Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE, alongside Dr. Jamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairman of BRIDGE, and Maryam Bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE. From Meta, the delegation included Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships for Africa, Middle East and Türkiye; Basma Ammari, Director of Public Policy, Middle East and North Africa; Anas Metwaly, Head of Public Policy, Gulf Cooperation Council; Mariam Bin Butti Almheiri, Public Policy Manager, Gulf Cooperation Council; and Mohamed Omar, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Established Talents, Media and Sports, Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership with Meta strengthens BRIDGE Summit’s ambition to be more than a three-day gathering. By integrating Meta’s platforms and expertise into the Summit, the collaboration ensures that the conversations and collaborations generated at the summit will echo across global networks long after the event.

Registration for BRIDGE Summit 2025 is now open atwww.worldmediabridge.com.