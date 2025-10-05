GCAA launches several innovative AI projects at UAE AI Lab in Montreal

MONTREAL, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has unveiled several innovative projects within its Artificial Intelligence Lab at the UAE Pavilion during the exhibition accompanying the ICAO 42nd Assembly in Montreal.

The projects leverage artificial intelligence to enhance civil aviation services and improve operational efficiency across the Authority.

The projects were launched in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA, and Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, alongside senior officials and members of the UAE delegation attending the ICAO Assembly.

The initiatives include a smart platform, ASK GCAA (AI), which provides knowledge-based file search, advanced reasoning, and AI-driven assistance with enhanced thread tracking. Ask GCAA (AIP) offers a chatbot that supports aeronautical information and data, while Ask GCAA (HR Assistant) simplifies HR processes and enhances accessibility for employees., and Working Paper Automation supported with Artificial Intelligence ensures the accurate and clear preparation of working papers. Ontime provides AI chatbot access, detailed attendance reports, and integration with internal systems.

These initiatives reflect the GCAA’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation, harnessing artificial intelligence to develop smarter services, support operational efficiency, and strengthen the UAE’s civil aviation sector.