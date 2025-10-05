Dubai Chambers explores strengthening trade, investment ties with Ireland

DUBAI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has explored prospects for joint trade and investment opportunities with public and private sector stakeholders during a series of meetings in Ireland, with the goal of strengthening economic partnerships with the Irish business community and opening new avenues for growth and cooperation across strategic sectors.

The meetings were held during an official trade mission to Dublin organised by Dubai Chambers and led by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers. He was accompanied by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, together with a delegation of senior business leaders from Dubai.

The visit came as part of the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which is designed to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance and trade ties between Dubai and high-potential global markets.

As part of the visit, the Dubai Chambers delegation held a series of meetings with senior officials from public and private sectors in Ireland to discuss ways of advancing cooperation across priority economic sectors. Participating organisations included Enterprise Ireland; the Dublin Chamber of Commerce; the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF); and the Ireland Foreign Direct Investment Agency (IDA).

The delegation also visited several of Ireland’s leading innovation and entrepreneurship hubs. These included Dogpatch Labs, which is Ireland’s leading start-up hub, consisting of 250+ local tech startups across stages of growth and it was chosen by the government to run Ireland’s National Accelerator; the Guinness Enterprise Center (GEC), a not-for-profit hub that supports more than 120 emerging businesses; and NovaUCD, the innovation hub of University College Dublin (UCD), which is co-funded by the Irish government and the European Union and has supported more than 550 early-stage ventures.

The visits provided valuable insights into Ireland’s thriving innovation ecosystem and created opportunities to explore synergies with Dubai’s fast-growing digital and entrepreneurial landscape.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Dubai is continuing to consolidate its position as a leading global business hub by building strategic partnerships with major international markets such as Ireland. We remain committed to strengthening our drive to open new pathways for trade and investment between Dubai and the world. These efforts are designed to unlock fresh opportunities for business communities, support sustainable growth, and generate promising investments.”

The meetings highlighted the comprehensive support Dubai Chambers provides to Irish companies seeking to establish a presence in Dubai and leverage the emirate as a gateway to regional and global markets. This includes facilitating connections with potential partners and clients, as well as fostering joint projects and investments between business communities in both markets. The discussions also highlighted the significant opportunities for Irish entrepreneurs specialising in the digital economy.

The talks also explored ways of boosting cooperation between companies in Dubai and Ireland across diverse sectors including investments, financial services, transport and logistics, venture capital, digital industries, and innovation. Dubai’s attractive opportunities in future-facing sectors were showcased to Irish businesses, with an emphasis on providing direct support to encourage Irish investment in Dubai and enabling Dubai-based companies to expand into the Irish market to advance mutual interests.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Ireland reached a value of AED4.1 billion in 2024, achieving 20 percent year-on-year growth. During the first six months of this year, 62 new Irish companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce, bringing the total number of active Irish member companies to 460 by the end of H1 2025.

The visit forms part of a series of international trade missions organised by Dubai Chambers under the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which aims to open new channels of high-level dialogue, strengthen bilateral relations with international business communities, and advance strategic partnerships and sectoral integration.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s agile responses to global economic shifts, evolving legislative frameworks, and emerging investment incentives, and is designed to enhance the ability of Dubai-based companies to access international markets with greater confidence and efficiency.