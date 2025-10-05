DIEZ signs strategic partnership with German–Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce

DUBAI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has signed a strategic partnership with the German–Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) to create a comprehensive framework supporting the establishment and expansion of German companies across its economic zones.

The agreement, announced during a ceremony at Dubai CommerCity — the first free zone dedicated to digital commerce — marks a milestone in strengthening economic relations between Dubai and Germany.

The event was attended by Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ; Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Airport Freezone and Dubai CommerCity; Dr Martin Henkelmann, CEO of AHK; and other senior officials from both sides.

Pfaff and Al Zarooni witnessed the signing of the agreement by Lootah and Henkelmann, which focuses on enhancing cooperation in Industry 4.0, sustainability, smart manufacturing, and digital commerce. Key initiatives include utilising Dubai Airport Freezone’s logistics network to facilitate German trade, expanding German e-commerce firms through Dubai CommerCity, and developing a bilateral startup bridge in fields such as AI, fintech, mobility, and health tech at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Pfaff said Germany and the UAE enjoy a strong economic partnership, adding that Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and logistics make it an ideal base for German firms seeking regional expansion.

Lootah noted that this partnership builds on successful collaboration between both sides and will “lay the foundation for a new phase of growth for German companies,” in line with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33.

Economic ties between the UAE and Germany have strengthened significantly, with non-oil trade reaching AED50.68 billion ($13.8 billion) in 2024, a 5.4 percent rise from 2023.

Henkelmann stated that the collaboration would enable German companies to expand across key sectors, contributing to innovation and knowledge exchange between the two nations.

The partnership includes establishing a “German Desk” to facilitate fast-track market entry and operational support, an industrial innovation hub at Dubai Silicon Oasis for German tech pilots, and a “DAFZ–Germany Fast Lane” to streamline cargo and trade operations.

It also promotes e-commerce growth through Dubai CommerCity by offering cross-border fulfilment solutions, hosting trade missions, and connecting German brands to regional markets. Additionally, a venture-building programme will support German startups in Dubai and UAE-based startups expanding into Europe through the AHK network.

More than 200 German companies already operate within DIEZ’s free zones, including major names such as Airbus, DHL, Henkel, Porsche, Audi VW, and Wacker, underlining the strength of the long-standing UAE–Germany economic partnership.