UAE participates in 11th meeting of Committee of GCC Health Ministers

KUWAIT, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 11th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Health of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the 88th session of the GCC Health Ministers’ Council, hosted by Kuwait, with the participation of GCC health ministers.

The UAE’s participation in the meetings reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening Gulf health cooperation by advancing joint action and implementing integrated projects that enhance the efficiency of health systems and expand the scope of partnership and coordination among GCC nations.

Al Sayegh affirmed that the UAE’s participation aligns with the directives of the country’s leadership to reinforce the shared GCC health agenda, aimed at improving quality of life and elevating healthcare services for GCC communities. He emphasised that this participation represents a firm commitment to supporting joint Gulf projects that ensure more efficient and sustainable health systems.

He noted that the UAE attaches special importance to enhancing the region’s health security through disease prevention programmes, data and expertise exchange, and the development of Gulf medical competencies that keep pace with rapid advancements in health innovation and medical technologies. These efforts, he added, form essential pillars for building more resilient and efficient health systems.

Al Sayegh further highlighted that the shared GCC health agenda serves as a strategic framework for cooperation based on the exchange of best practices, the promotion of joint initiatives, and the adoption of innovative digital solutions, thereby strengthening a unified Gulf vision for the health sector and bolstering its position regionally and globally.