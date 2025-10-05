Dubai Government Human Resources Department launches ‘The Chief Financial Officer' Programme

DUBAI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme in collaboration with Emirates NBD and ESCP Business School to prepare 29 distinguished Emirati financial leaders with the skills and expertise to drive sustainable economic growth and institutional excellence in Dubai.

The initiative aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy, strengthen its global investment appeal, and consolidate its position as a financial, entrepreneurial, and innovation hub.

Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of DGHR, said the programme represents a major milestone in empowering Emirati talent, adding that it goes beyond financial skills to nurture strategic leadership. He said the initiative translates the vision of the UAE’s leadership into practical steps for building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, enhancing institutional performance, and supporting Dubai’s global competitiveness through public-private collaboration.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, said the bank is proud to support the programme, which contributes to developing a strong pipeline of Emirati financial leaders by providing future-ready skills, world-class training, and hands-on professional experience that strengthen the UAE’s knowledge economy.

Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School, expressed pride in collaborating with DGHR, noting that ESCP is ranked first globally for its MSc in Finance and second for its Executive MBA by the Financial Times.

The five-month intensive programme offers a holistic learning experience combining interactive training, real-world simulations, field visits to leading institutions, career mentoring, and leadership sessions with global experts. It is built around five pillars: strategic thinking and business leadership; advanced financial management and performance analysis; corporate governance and valuation techniques; influential communication and crisis management; and emerging global financial trends.

Delivered by an international faculty, the programme combines accredited curricula with applied case studies and graduation projects to ensure tangible institutional impact. Through this initiative, DGHR reaffirms its commitment to developing national competencies and adopting innovative training methods that bolster Dubai’s global position as a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership excellence.