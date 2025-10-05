Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club marks major leap in programmes, championships

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Since its establishment in 2022 under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has firmly positioned itself as one of the UAE’s and the region’s leading sports institutions. It has combined the organisation of major local and international competitions with nurturing a new generation of champions capable of representing the UAE at major events, including the Olympic Games.

The club’s foundation reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing investment in the sports sector and its growing role as a global hub for sporting excellence. Operating under a clear strategic vision, the club focuses on three main programmes: promoting sports culture and swimming education, forming and training teams, and implementing community initiatives. Its comprehensive framework covers several disciplines, including swimming, water polo, freediving, artistic swimming, open-water swimming, underwater hockey, and finswimming.

The club ensures inclusivity by engaging all age groups and People of Determination in training programmes, workshops, and educational camps that promote sports culture and strengthen the overall sports community.

In November, the club will host the CMAS UAE Finswimming Development Cup 2025, followed by the 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor, reflecting international confidence in Abu Dhabi’s ability to stage major global events. The club is also preparing to participate in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, one of its key future milestones.

Previously, the club organised the Abu Dhabi Swim for Life International Championship earning 45 medals — 14 gold, 12 silver, and 19 bronze — amid wide participation from 1,000 swimmers representing various countries, including several Olympians.

The club continues to elevate the UAE’s position on the global aquatic sports map through a clear vision, professional expertise, and the ambitions of promising athletes preparing to write new chapters of success.

Among its rising stars, swimmer Hussein Shawky stood out by breaking the Arab record in the 50-metre freestyle with a time of 22.88 seconds at the Arab Championship in Morocco, winning gold in the youth category and establishing himself as one of the region’s top young talents.

Beyond competitive success, the club places strong emphasis on community engagement as a central pillar of its mission. It organises several community races and provides opportunities for People of Determination to actively participate in aquatic sports.

Humaid Abdullah Al Hooti, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, said that the club’s achievements reflect the success of its long-term strategy to prepare athletes capable of competing at the highest levels.

He highlighted the club’s close coordination with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to promote aquatic sports as a deeply rooted social culture and to develop champions who will proudly represent the UAE on Olympic and international stages.

Al Hooti noted that recent achievements — including record-breaking performances at the Arab Championship in Morocco and winning 45 medals at the Abu Dhabi Swim for Life International Championship — are the result of long-term planning and investment in young talent. He added that preparations are underway to host major competitions such as the CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor in November and to participate in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

Ali Khalil Al Hosani, Vice Chairman of the Board, said the club would continue to achieve excellence through a strategic vision focused on developing promising athletes in aquatic sports and expanding participation. He emphasised the importance of investing in technical staff training through workshops and courses for national coaches and administrators, applying the latest international training methodologies.

He added that the club’s programmes serve all segments of society, including children and People of Determination, to create an inclusive environment that supports aquatic sports for everyone. Thirty swimmers of determination took part in the recent Abu Dhabi Swim for Life International Championship event, which he described as one of the club’s most meaningful achievements, embodying the values of sportsmanship and inclusion.

National team swimmer Hussein Shawky expressed pride in the club’s accomplishments, noting that they bring greater responsibility to continue excelling at both club and national levels. He credited the club’s strong support for enabling these achievements.