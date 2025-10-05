UAE celebrates World Teachers' Day in recognition of their role in shaping future

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates joins the world in celebrating World Teachers’ Day, observed annually on 5th October, in appreciation of teachers’ vital role in fostering innovation, creativity, and social development, and in shaping the future.

Teachers in the UAE enjoy great respect and appreciation, in recognition of their contribution to building an educated, conscious generation that embodies the highest moral and human values.

The UAE also celebrates the Emirati Day for Education every year on 28th February, honouring the central role of education in the nation’s development and acknowledging all those who contribute to its educational system.

Among the country’s distinguished educational initiatives, the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher stands out as one of the legacies of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The award serves as a pioneering initiative that identifies and honours exceptional teachers who have demonstrated innovation and excellence in their schools and communities, no matter how far apart they may be.

Since its inception in 2017, the award has maintained comprehensive standards and clear objectives designed to highlight the finest examples of educational excellence and create a structured framework to ensure the effectiveness of both performance and outcomes.

In August this year, the award launched an innovative development programme titled “Executive Educational Excellence Pioneers Programme" in collaboration with Emirates College for Advanced Education, aimed at empowering award-winning teachers and strengthening their capacity to lead positive educational change. The programme equips educators with the latest global practices and the tools necessary to drive innovation, creativity, and lifelong learning through the integration of technology and artificial intelligence.

Another key initiative, the Khalifa Award for Education — also part of Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy — aims to support and advance educational institutions within and beyond the UAE while encouraging creativity and innovation in education.

In July, the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education announced the launch of its 19th edition (2025–2026), comprising ten fields across 17 categories at local, Arab, and international levels. Applications are open through the award’s official website until 31st December, 2025. Since its establishment in 2007, the award has succeeded in promoting the culture of educational excellence as a cornerstone for progress and quality improvement in education.

At the international level, the Hamdan–UNESCO Prize for Teacher Development embodies the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting education and educators worldwide. The Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), announced the opening of nominations for the 2025–2026 cycle of the award on 8th September.

Beyond recognising excellence, the prize motivates institutions and teachers to continuously improve teaching methods and develop innovative solutions to global educational challenges. Through its partnership with UNESCO, the prize aims to build an expanding global network of experts, educators, and institutions contributing to the advancement of education and its role in achieving sustainable development.

The prize is awarded every two years, with winners selected by an independent international jury of five leading education experts appointed by UNESCO’s Director-General, ensuring balanced representation from all world regions. The three winners of the current cycle will be honoured during an official ceremony coinciding with World Teachers’ Day on 5th October, 2026, at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The UAE Government’s third Annual Meetings in 2019 marked a milestone in launching several initiatives to appreciate, empower, and motivate teachers across the country. These initiatives focused on strengthening teachers’ professional and specialised skills and acknowledging their essential contribution to preparing future generations with the skills needed to meet emerging global challenges.

In October 2022, the Emirates Schools Establishment launched the Educational Councils initiative for school leaders and teachers in government schools. The initiative seeks to engage educators in decision-making processes and the ongoing development of the education system, leveraging their field experience to advance the UAE’s educational aspirations and achieve its strategic goals for the sector.