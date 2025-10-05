Sharjah Institute for Heritage, explores puppet museum in Porto

PORTO, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), headed by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, President of the Institute, discussed cultural cooperation during an official visit to the Museum of Puppets “Museu das Marionetas do Porto” in the Portuguese city of Porto, where they were received by Isabel Barros, Director of the Museum.

During the visit, the group explored a museum that is famous for its focus on puppetry and puppet theater in Portugal. The museum highlights the creations of the "Teatro de Marionetas do Porto," which was established by the late João Paulo Serra Cardoso, a renowned artistic director.

The museum's experts shared their vision for its mission, which focuses on preserving and showcasing the art of puppetry. They aim to highlight the creativity behind puppets by sharing stories from past theatrical performances and showing how puppets are made and brought to life on stage.

Museum officials stressed that their main goal is to present puppets as a modern form of theater that blends tradition with new ideas. This approach gives visitors a chance to interact with some of the puppets and witness their movements. It helps people understand the connection between the puppet, the actor, and the audience, while also showcasing how puppets can express emotions and ideas in a playful way.

Dr Abdulaziz Al-Musallam also shared his thoughts, emphasizing the museum's important role in keeping the history of the Porto puppet theater alive. He highlighted how the museum brings this rich tradition to life in a fun and engaging way for everyone, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and fostering dialogue through popular and traditional arts.

This recent visit was part of a cultural tour of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in Portugal. It coincided with the opening of the Center for Arab Studies at the University of Coimbra. The visit highlighted the Institute's goal of fostering cooperation with international organizations, preserving our common cultural heritage, and enhancing Sharjah's role as a global hub for cultural and creative exchange.