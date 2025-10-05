Sharjah Chamber hosts UAE–Turkmen Business Forum to boost economic partnership

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted the 2nd UAE–Turkmen Business Forum, organized by the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The forum aimed to explore new areas of economic cooperation, highlight investment opportunities across priority sectors, and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries’ business communities.

Discussions focused on enhancing trade and investment ties in key industries, including energy, logistics, agriculture, livestock, and infrastructure. The forum also sought to advance shared development goals and support sustainable growth in both countries.

The event took place at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters. It was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI; and Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Mergen Gurdrov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and Serdarmammet Garajayev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the UAE. Also present were Ayesha Mohammed Al Mulla, Chairwoman of the Emirates Business Women Council (EBWC), and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, along with a large gathering of business leaders, officials, and representatives of Emirati and Turkmen companies.

In his opening remarks, Al Owais welcomed the Turkmen delegation. He said the forum reflects the joint commitment to advancing economic cooperation under the UAE leadership’s vision, which regards Turkmenistan as a key partner in Central Asia.

He affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s readiness to support Turkmen companies wishing to establish a presence in Sharjah and benefit from its attractive investment environment and its strategic position as a gateway to regional and global markets.

For his part, Mergen Gurdrov noted that bilateral relations are growing steadily, driven by the two leaderships’ shared desire to strengthen cooperation. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s growing economic diversity and its growing openness to foreign private sector investment.

Meanwhile, Serdarmammet Garajayev praised the mutual trust and strong ties that support direct collaboration between the two countries. He commended the role of such business forums in turning strategic goals into real partnerships.

The forum featured a presentation by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade outlining the UAE’s investment ecosystem and competitive advantages that have positioned it as a leading global destination for business and investment. In turn, The Turkmen side presented key investment opportunities available to the private sector.

The delegation also toured the Sharjah Chamber’s permanent exhibition of local industrial products, where they explored the quality and diversity of Sharjah’s industrial output.

The forum concluded with a series of bilateral meetings between Emirati and Turkmen entrepreneurs and business representatives. Participants explored partnership opportunities and discussed future collaboration across targeted sectors. The meetings reflected the shared commitment to building an innovation-driven, sustainable economic partnership.