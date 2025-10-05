Dubai Press Club announces opening of nominations for 25th edition of Arab Media Award

DUBAI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club has opened submissions for the 25th edition of the Arab Media Award, which is held annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The announcement, made by the General Secretariat of the Award, representing the Dubai Press Club, coincides with the silver jubilee of the award, marking a new milestone in its tradition of excellence.

Built on a strong foundation of trust within the regional media industry, the award continues to strengthen its position as the most prestigious platform for honouring Arab media talent. Submissions are invited across two broad categories, the Arab Journalism Award and the Visual Media Award.

The Arab Media Award upholds the highest standards of professional ethics and excellence with a rigorous evaluation process characterised by exceptional levels of integrity and transparency. The competition is intense, with thousands of applications received annually from around the Arab world.

Dating back to 1999, the award has come to symbolise media enterprise and innovation in the Arab world thanks to years of tireless work to align its rigorous criteria with the latest advancements shaping the media sector globally.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, said that the launch of a new cycle of the award, in its silver jubilee year, represents a remarkable milestone in the journey of this pioneering Arab media initiative. Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the award serves as a platform that brings together leading figures from across the media landscape, setting new benchmarks in industry excellence and recognising those who have made significant contributions to Arab media development, she added.

Ready reckoner

Dr. Buhumaid added, “Over a quarter of a century, the award has embodied an integrated system of professional values ​​rooted in the highest standards of integrity and transparency, earning pride of place in the Arab world and serving as a benchmark for the most influential and inspiring media achievements. As we open nominations for the new cycle, we reaffirm our commitment to keeping pace with the sector’s rapid advancements and ensuring that the award’s criteria reflect the innovative spirit of the times and the changing needs of Arab media.

“Celebrating 25 years of success, the award is an open invitation to all Arab media professionals to participate in shaping a new chapter of excellence and creativity, so that we can together strengthen the role of media as a bridge for cultural dialogue and a fundamental pillar in building the future.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, stated, “The Arab Media Award’s continued success over the past 25 years as the most prestigious event celebrating media excellence in the Arab world makes us immensely proud and motivates us to further consolidate the foundations of this success.

“This success would not have been possible without Dubai’s creative spirit and the vision of its leadership, which continue to inspire excellence. The award fosters a culture of creativity in Arab media, conveying the message to new generations of media professionals that excellence buds from bold ideas and that leadership is shaped in an environment where informed opinion and creative thinking are valued. This edition of the award reaffirms our commitment to empowering Arab media to realise its enormous potential and fulfil its responsibilities as an essential partner in shaping the future.”

Jasim Al Shemsi, Director of the Arab Media Award, said that the deadline for receiving nominations for the award across its various categories is 17 January, 2026. “Since its inception, the award has always endeavoured to be much more than an annual tradition and will remain a strategic project aimed at fostering exceptional media achievements and enhancing the role of media in supporting the aspirations of Arab societies and their efforts to achieve far greater progress and prosperity. Today, as the award marks its 25th edition, we are confident that it will continue to lead Arab media to new horizons,” he said.

The two main award categories, the Arab Journalism Award and the Visual Media Award, comprise several sub-categories highlighting diverse aspects of the industry’s profound expansion and transformation. The Arab Journalism Award includes four sub-categories: Political Journalism, Economic Journalism, Investigative Reporting, and Best Columnist. The latter is decided by the Award's Board of Directors, applying stringent professional criteria.

The Visual Media Award includes five categories: Best Economic Programme, Best Social Programme, Best Cultural Programme, Best Documentary Project, and the Best Sports Programme.

Additionally, the Arab Media Award features a special category – the ‘Media Personality of the Year,’ selected by the Award's Board of Directors to recognise a prominent Arab media figure whose work has significantly enriched the regional media landscape.

Nominations for the Arab Media Award are open to individuals and media organisations from across the Arab world via the award's dedicated link: https://dpc.org.ae/ar/AMA/. Submissions will be screened and judged according to meticulous criteria through a process marked by the highest levels of integrity and transparency. The winners will be announced during a ceremony held as part of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.