Zayed Charity Run concludes in Rio de Janeiro with over 3,000 participants

RIO DE JANEIRO, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Charity Run concluded its second stop of the 2025–2026 season today in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, drawing more than 3,000 runners from across the world, including over 200 UAE participants, in a vibrant atmosphere that celebrated the spirit of giving, unity, and compassion embodied by this global initiative.

In its first appearance in South America, UAE runners claimed five medals out of twelve awarded across all categories, securing one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, while Brazilian participants earned seven.

Winners were honoured by Sharif Essa AlSuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, and in the presence of Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, alongside senior local officials from Rio de Janeiro.

The Rio edition reaffirmed the Run’s status as one of the world’s leading humanitarian sporting events, extending its mission to build bridges between nations through the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace — a legacy grounded in generosity, solidarity, and human connection.

Proceeds from this edition will be directed to Rio Solidario, a leading Brazilian non-profit organisation supporting vulnerable children, women, and families, reflecting the Run’s mission of transforming sport into a platform for hope and humanitarian impact.

UAE runners took all three top positions in the 5 km men’s category; Rashid Al Naqbi – Gold, Saud Al Zaabi – Silver, and Saif Al Alawi – Bronze.

In the 10 km men’s category, Abdelali Bouazzaoui won silver and Obaid Al Nuaimi took bronze.

Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, expressed his pride in the success of the Rio edition, saying, “We are proud of the outstanding success achieved by this Run, both in its humanitarian impact and organisational excellence. The remarkable public engagement reflects the global stature the Zayed Charity Run has reached. Brazil represents a special milestone within our three new international destinations, following Beijing last month and ahead of Budapest in May 2026.”

He added, “Since its inception in 2001, the values of generosity that this Run upholds have been the foundation of its growth and success, highlighting the UAE’s leading role in humanitarian causes and global cooperation. The Zayed Charity Run has become a symbol of our nation’s commitment to giving and solidarity among peoples.”

The Rio edition concluded with the announcement of preparations for the Abu Dhabi Run, scheduled for 29th November 2025. The Higher Organising Committee invited all sports and charity enthusiasts to register and take part in this national and humanitarian event, confirming that registration is now open through the official Zayed Charity Run website.