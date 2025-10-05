Hazza bin Zayed attends final round of Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025

AL AIN, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the concluding round of Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025 at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack, which featured the hagayeg category over a three-kilometre distance.

Fakhr, owned by Suhail Hamad bin Qareen Al Ameri, claimed the festival’s inaugural trophy as winner of the Open Young Female Camel Cup, while Al Mawj, owned by Rashed Mohammed bin Marshoud, secured first place in the second race of the Young Male Camel category.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed congratulated the winners on their outstanding performances and praised the high standard of competition at Al Ain Camel Racing Festival, highlighting the event’s role in preserving camel racing as a cornerstone of the UAE’s rich cultural heritage for future generations, and reflecting the participants’ commitment to upholding this national sport.

Sheikh Hazza also asserted the festival’s role in promoting the spirit of competition among camel owners in pursuit of excellence, in line with the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to safeguard the nation’s rich cultural and sporting heritage and strengthen its prominence.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the remarkable success of the festival’s first edition, noting its outstanding organisation and strong participation, which reflect the popularity of this traditional sport amongst the local community, and the leadership’s enduring commitment to its support and preservation.

Camel owners and trainers at the festival expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his ongoing support of camel racing and traditional sports, which reinforces and preserves their role in the community for generations to come.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Board Chairman of the Presidential Flight; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Director of UAE Camel Racing Federation; several officials from the camel racing sector; and a large number of camel owners, trainers and enthusiasts.

Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025 was organised by the Presidential Camels and Camel Racing Affairs Centre, under the supervision of the Camel Racing Association, at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack in Al Ain Region.

The festival also offered valuable prizes for participants and included special trophy races across various age categories.