Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhannah Palace, honours Emirates Red Crescent supporters

AL DHAFRA, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received citizens at Al Dhannah Palace and honoured donors and partners from Al Dhafra Region who have supported Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian and community initiatives, praising their efforts in promoting values of generosity and solidarity in the community.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed noted that the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent and its support from the community reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to promote social responsibility and support programmes serving sustainable development, reinforcing the UAE's position among the world’s leading supporters of humanitarian initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed also received citizens at Al Dhannah Palace in Al Dhafra Region and engaged in friendly conversation with attendees and affirmed the leadership's commitment to ensuring their wellbeing and maintaining continuous communication with them.