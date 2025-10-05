Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks on houses of worship in United Kingdom

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks that have recently taken place in the United Kingdom, targeting a mosque in Peacehaven, near the city of Brighton on the country’s southern coast, which was deliberately set on fire, as well as a Jewish synagogue in Manchester, resulting in casualties and injuries.

In a statement today, the council firmly rejected such acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship and a blatant assault on human values, societal principles, and the teachings of all religions and divine laws, as well as international conventions that call for respecting religions and protecting their sacred sites. It stresses that attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies.

The council further warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism, and Islamophobia. It urges the international community to join efforts to promote the values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and human fraternity. These, the statement added, are the very principles enshrined in the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis, former Head of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019, to build a world grounded in peace, mutual understanding, and respect among followers of all religions and cultures.