Sharjah Finance Department, Network International to enhance digital payment solutions

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Network International, a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), marking a new step in SFD’s strategy to expand its network of partnerships with leading banking and financial institutions. The agreement aims to leverage Network’s advanced digital payment solutions that strengthen the efficiency and flexibility of the government’s financial ecosystem. This milestone reinforces SFD’s readiness to deliver smart services aligned with Sharjah Government’s vision of adopting cutting-edge technologies, thereby ensuring financial sustainability and enhancing customer trust.

As part of the agreement, Network International will provide its comprehensive payments suite, encompassing in-person and online payment solutions along with a range of value-added services, to support SFD’s efforts in advancing Sharjah’s digital financial ecosystem.

The signing ceremony took place at SFD headquarters in Sharjah, where the agreement was signed by Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Finance Department, and Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, in the presence of senior officials and employees from both parties.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Finance Department, emphasized that the agreement reflects SFD’s strategic direction towards developing an advanced financial environment in Sharjah, founded on innovation and the adoption of state-of-the-art digital payment and collection solutions. This, he noted, will create new opportunities to enhance operational efficiency and broaden customer options with greater flexibility and ease.

He added: “This agreement represents a pivotal step in supporting Sharjah Government’s journey towards building a smart and sustainable financial system, capable of adapting to change. It also contributes to reinforcing financial transparency, strengthening customer confidence, and developing innovative payment channels that support business continuity while offering robust alternatives to serve the interests of Sharjah Government. This solidifies the Emirate’s position as a regional and global leader in adopting innovative financial solutions.”

From his side, Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said, “We are pleased to partner with the Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) in their journey to advance the government’s digital payment ecosystem. Network is committed to enabling SFD with smart, secure, and innovative payment solutions that enhance efficiency and customer experience. This strategic collaboration will drive financial innovation while creating seamless, future-ready payment experiences for citizens and businesses across the Emirate.”