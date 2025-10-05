UAE leads future of clean energy with strategic vision, advanced technology: Report

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its global leadership in clean energy, guided by the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership that has made sustainability a cornerstone of national development.

Backed by major investments from national institutions and global partners, the UAE is steadily advancing towards its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

International energy experts agree that investment in clean energy in the UAE has become not only a developmental priority but a strategic necessity to ensure sustainable economic growth and position the nation as a key partner in shaping the world’s sustainable energy future.

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East, said the world stands at a decisive crossroads where accelerating the integration of renewable energy sources is more urgent than ever. He noted that achieving a carbon-free future depends not only on deploying renewable solutions but on how effectively technology is used to manage the transition.

Technology, he said. is no longer just a tool, but the driving force enabling "us to enhance energy systems, cut emissions, and provide cleaner, more sustainable power for all.”

Von Struve praised the UAE’s ambitious vision and tangible achievements in renewable energy and digital transformation, stressing the need to sustain momentum through data-driven, flexible, and adaptive digital solutions.

Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President of Energy Management at Schneider Electric, described the UAE’s clean energy transition as the beginning of a new era based on innovation, flexibility, and shared prosperity. He said the country’s long-term approach — integrating smart technologies and fostering cross-sector collaboration — is building a future where energy is more efficient, accessible, and inclusive.

Arshad Mansoor, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Electric Power Research Institute, stated that the UAE possesses all the key components to lead a new era uniting clean energy and artificial intelligence. He cited pioneering projects such as the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, and the role of advanced technology firms like G42.

The UAE’s leadership is anchored in a comprehensive national framework, including the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the Barakah plant operations, and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050. The energy strategy aims to triple the share of renewables by 2030, with national investments of AED150–200 billion to meet growing demand driven by rapid economic expansion.

Flagship projects such as Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Plant, the world’s largest single-site solar plant, and Masdar City, one of the most sustainable urban developments globally, embody this vision — a model for the clean, smart cities of the future.