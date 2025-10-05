GCC chief calls for boosting Gulf integration to address global challenges

KUWAIT, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi has stressed the importance of strengthening Gulf integration and unifying positions to confront accelerating global changes and intertwined political, economic, and security crises.

Speaking at the 26th meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with following up on joint action decisions, held today in Kuwait, Al-Budaiwi emphasised the need to expedite the enactment of legislation required to remove obstacles hindering progress in support of GCC cooperation.

He praised recent achievements, notably advances in the customs union and steps toward completing the GCC common market, describing them as milestones that will significantly enhance member states’ economies and support diversification efforts.