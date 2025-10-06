UAE Team Emirates–XRG celebrates three major wins

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates–XRG has enjoyed yet another memorable day in its history, with Tadej Pogačar capturing the European Road Race Championship, Brandon McNulty consolidating his overall lead at the CRO Race, and Adam Yates taking a powerful solo victory at the Coppa Agostoni.

In a commanding display, Tadej Pogačar, representing the Slovenian national team, launched a bold 75-kilometre solo attack in the European Championships road race, eventually riding clear to take the European title. His strength was evident from start to finish, and in doing so he adds continental gold to his palmarès after recent World Championship success.

In Italy, Adam Yates claimed victory at the Coppa Agostoni in dramatic fashion. His win came after his race companion Carlos Canal suffered a puncture with around 17 km to go, leaving Yates clear to push on solo. He maintained composure, managed the gap, and crossed the line with strength, while Simone Velasco won the sprint behind for third.

In a dramatic conclusion to the CRO Race, Brandon McNulty sealed the overall win in the wet and treacherous finale, rounding off a dominant week for UAE Team Emirates–XRG. After his powerful solo on Stage 4 had given him a commanding lead, McNulty stayed safe in the peloton through the rainy streets of Zagreb - avoiding crashes and splits - to preserve his advantage until the finish.

Meanwhile, Rui Oliveira added to the team’s success with a strong performance earlier in the week, including a second place on Stage 5.