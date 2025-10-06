Kazakhstan names Emirati Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei to Presidential AI Council

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Chairperson of the United Nations AI for Good Impact Initiative and a leading Emirati AI expert, has been selected for the Artificial Intelligence Council of Kazakhstan, chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in recognition of her distinguished global contributions to the field.

The Council brings together a distinguished group of 16 of the world’s foremost leaders in artificial intelligence.

Dr. Almazrouei’s selection cements her status as a global trailblazer in artificial intelligence, reflecting her transformative contributions to AI innovation and governance, while showcasing the world-class calibre of Emirati talent at the forefront of shaping the future of advanced technologies.

As a member of the Council, Dr. Almazrouei will play a pivotal role in shaping forward-looking AI policies and spearheading the development of groundbreaking solutions alongside the world’s most distinguished AI leaders, such as John Hopcroft, Turing Award laureate and a leading theoretical computer scientist, and Peter Norvig, former Director of Research at Google and Fellow at Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centred AI.

The Council also features leading global AI and technology figures, including Kai-Fu Lee, Founder and CEO of Sinovation Ventures and 01.AI; Joichi Ito, President of Chiba Institute of Technology and cybersecurity expert; Laura Tyson, Distinguished Professor of Economics at the University of California, Berkeley; and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Earlier this year, Dr. Almazrouei was named to the H2O.ai's Top 100 Global AI Leaders list for her outstanding contributions to advancing ethical and impactful AI innovation across multiple sectors, as one of the world’s most influential women in AI, the Women in Tech®️ MENA Award, and her selection as one of the 2025 UAE Women Pioneers.

Dr. Almazrouei remains one of the world’s leading voices on AI governance and innovation, embodying the UAE’s vision for leveraging advanced technologies to advance sustainable development and foster global cooperation.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei is a globally renowned leader in artificial intelligence. She is the Executive Director of the Office of AI & Advanced Technology (OAIAT) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.

Internationally, Dr. Almazrouei plays a pivotal role in advancing AI governance. She chairs the United Nations AI for Good Impact Initiative, serves on the Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), and is a member of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development of Kazakhstan.

Previously, as the Executive Director and Chief AI Researcher at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), she founded the AI Cross-Center Unit (AICCU) and spearheaded the development of pioneering AI models, including the Falcon family of open-source generative AI models (7B, 40B, and 180B), as well as NOOR – the first and largest Arabic large-language model – among multiple flagship AI programs.

Her contributions have earned international distinction, including recognition in H2O.ai’s Top 100 Global AI Leaders, as one of the world’s most influential women in AI, the Women in Tech®️ MENA Award, and her selection as one of the 2025 UAE Women Pioneers.

An accomplished entrepreneur, inventor and thought leader in AI, Dr. Almazrouei holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence for Wireless Communication Engineering and Computer Science, underscoring her enduring commitment to advancing innovation and technological excellence.

