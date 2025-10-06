Family Development Foundation organises 8th Forum for Senior Citizens

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Family Development Foundation has organised the 8th Forum for Senior Citizens at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre to mark the International Day of Older Persons.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the forum discussed ways to empower senior citizens and address health, social and digital inclusion challenges.

Attendees included Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC); and Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation; along with senior officials from the social, health, economic and media sectors, strategic partners and the foundation’s staff.