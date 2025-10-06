Digital School, CERT, Agricolleges International sign agreement to enhance 'SkillED Academies'

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), the implementing and knowledge partner of the SkillED Academies initiative launched by The Digital School, have signed a tripartite MoU with Agricolleges International, a global leader in agricultural education and training, aimed at enhancing the agriculture academy’s programmes within the initiative.

Under this agreement, Agricolleges’ digital educational content will be integrated into the agriculture academy’s programmes, providing youth with opportunities to acquire practical skills directly aligned with labour market needs, with a focus on entrepreneurship and job creation.

“The SkillED Academies initiative is an extension of The Digital School’s vision to make quality education accessible to all. This partnership contributes to empowering youth with the knowledge and skills that enable them to innovate solutions and create job opportunities that support their communities and economies,” Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of The Digital School, said.

Mohammed Gheyath, CEO of CERT, noted, “This partnership with Agricolleges represents an important step in supporting The Digital School’s SkillED Academies initiative, enabling us to provide world-class educational content in key fields such as agriculture and business management, while supporting sustainable development efforts.”

Wynand Espach, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Agricolleges International, highlighted, “By equipping youth with the right skills, an entrepreneurial mindset, and an understanding of farming practices, this partnership will open doors for them to thrive in the agri-space. Together, we aim to shape a generation that drives food security, rural development, and sustainable growth across the globe, making agriculture an important and attractive career choice."



