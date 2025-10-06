First Legislative Parliamentary Forum to begin in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The first Legislative Parliamentary Forum, organised by the Federal National Council (FNC), will begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

The forum will bring together representatives of the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, along with local authorities, legal and judicial bodies, academic institutions and chief executives of artificial intelligence from across the country.

An Artificial Intelligence Technologies Exhibition will be held alongside the forum in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police.

The forum will open with an address by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, followed by speeches from Jassem Mohammed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, and Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The forum provides a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas on developing effective legislation, particularly in the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence. It aims to enhance cooperation among parliamentarians, experts and legal scholars to promote innovation and strengthen legislative practices.