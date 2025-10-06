Latin America, Caribbean look ahead to future, discuss strategic priorities on WGS platform

SANTO DOMINGO, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, affirmed that the partnership with the World Governments Summit (WGS) strengthens a vital bridge between Latin America and the UAE.

He emphasised that by deepening cooperation in the fields of innovation, trade, and good governance, both sides are expanding opportunities for their people and building a more competitive, resilient, and prosperous region.

President Abinader presented his country’s strategic orientations in an interactive dialogue during the WGS Dialogue in Latin America and the Caribbean, organised by the WGS in the Dominican Republic.

He shared his vision for positioning the country as a dynamic hub in Latin America and the Caribbean and presented future perspectives across economic, social, and technological development.

President Abinader stressed the vital role of tourism, trade, and innovation in building a comprehensive landscape of prosperity and sustainable development. He pointed to the transformation of his nation’s leadership model from one focused on resilience to one enabled by strategic investment, where national visions can extend regionally and leave a long-lasting impact.

He explained that small economies can capitalise on their unique strengths to achieve significant gains and leverage global geopolitical and economic shifts to reinforce competitiveness.

The President also discussed the impact of global changes and uncertainty across sectors on national development and investment priorities, noting that international economic and political shifts present opportunities to renew national policies and foster strategic partnerships, ensuring the Dominican Republic remains a regional leader.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS, affirmed that the Summit is a global platform for promoting dialogue and enabling positive partnerships, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

He emphasised that the WGS seeks to expand global dialogue and build bridges of collaboration, empowering governments, states, and societies to play an active role in shaping the future.

Al Gergawi added that Latin America and the Caribbean are pivotal to strengthening Global South dialogue, which has become essential amid today’s accelerated changes and growing challenges.

These dynamics require governments to adopt shared approaches and clear visions that drive sustainable development, built on effective partnerships among governments, international and regional organisations, companies, entrepreneurs, academic, and scientific institutions. Each of these components contributes to an inclusive model of international cooperation focused on prosperity.

He highlighted that the Latin America & Caribbean Dialogue will be a valuable addition to the WGS 2026 agenda, bringing new insights and contributions that expand foresight into future opportunities and challenges, and enabling governments to develop effective policies that advance inclusive growth and innovation.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in the WGS Dialogue, stressing the importance of deepening ties between the UAE and Latin America and the Caribbean. She noted that advancing cooperation in areas such as innovation, culture, and economic diplomacy positions the Dialogue as a catalyst for building stronger cross-regional partnerships and shaping a shared vision for the future.

Al Kaabi said, “Despite the vast oceans that separate the UAE from Latin America and the Caribbean, the potential for partnership and collaboration between our regions is immense. Platforms like the WGS-LAC Dialogue offer valuable opportunities to explore concrete actions that can strengthen our diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people ties.”

The Dialogue also witnessed the participation of several World Governments Summit partners, including Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Dubai Chambers, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Dubai Holding, Quadrillion Advisory, in5 Dubai (Tecom Group), DP World, Hills Advertising, and Emirates Airline.

Their contribution added significant value to the discussions, bringing specialised insights and expertise across the economy, innovation, technology, and government services.

The WGS Latin America and Caribbean Dialogue - organised as a follow-up to the high-level roundtable on Latin American investments held during WGS 2025 - aimed to strengthen foresight-driven cross-border dialogue, explore shared strategic priorities for the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and identify opportunities for cooperation that maximize positive impact for participating societies.

The Dialogue sought to reinforce cooperation between Latin America and the WGS across various fields. Participants included billion-dollar companies, family-owned businesses, investors, government entities from across Latin America and the Caribbean, international and regional organisations, and WGS members and partners.

They engaged in discussions on the future of government work, economy, tourism, artificial intelligence, technology, and other central Summit themes—positioning the Dialogue as a global platform for collaboration and opportunity-building.

The Dialogue included a high-level roundtable featuring government officials and private sector leaders from Latin American and Caribbean countries alongside leaders of regional and international organizations.

They explored the region’s most pressing priorities, providing a platform for leadership insights and open foresight-driven dialogue to shape common strategic directions and strengthen international cooperation. The roundtable also brought together WGS partners to share their insights.

The Dialogue opened with a session titled “Governance Drivers for Economic Prosperity in a Complex World”, featuring Víctor Orlando Bisonó Haza, Minister of Industry, Trade and MSMEs of the Dominican Republic; Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the WGS; and Sofiane Issa, Global Head of Business Development and Client Coverage at the International Finance Corporation, as well as representatives from Centre for Public Policy Analysis in Latin America (CAPP), and Association of Caribbean States (ASC).

Another session, “Governance Models for 21st Century Challenges”, included Sigmund Freund, Minister of Public Administration of the Dominican Republic; Devon Rowe, Executive Director of the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration; Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of the UAE ICT Fund; who explored enablers for governments in a rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

They addressed 21st century requirements, the need for faster, smarter, and more citizen-centered governments, adapting to technological disruptions, rising public expectations, and global complexities. The panel discussed agile governance, digital transformation, and models enabling governments to remain leaders amid constant change.

In the session “Future Horizons”, Ángel Melguizo, Partner at Ariga Green Technology and Economy; Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Platforms at the Dubai Future Foundation; and Saeed Al Nofeli, Vice President of In5 Dubai (part of TECOM Group), discussed mechanisms to strengthen partnerships between the Arab world and Latin America & the Caribbean.

They explored ways to harness innovation and foresight to build competitive and sustainable future economies, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance future readiness.

The session “South–South” featured Víctor Orlando Bisonó Haza, Minister of Industry, Trade and MSMEs of the Dominican Republic; and Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President at Dubai Chambers.

Discussions centered on enabling Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean countries to strengthen interregional cooperation for economic transformation, institutional development, and long-term resilience.

Participants explored turning regional integration into tangible results through cooperation in trade, energy, digital innovation, and institutional reform, with a focus on partnerships that transform shared challenges into growth drivers.

Another session, “From MENA to Latin America”, brought together Víctor Haza, Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, alongside the WGS partners and leading organisations from MENA and Latin America & the Caribbean. Discussions centered on enhancing the exchange of experiences, initiatives, and best practices between both regions, focusing on opportunities in technology, sustainability, finance, and inclusive growth.

In the session “From Regional Roots to Global Presence”, Juan Sabater, Partner and Co-President of Valor Equity Partners; and Tim Kingston, Head of Investment Banking for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, discussed the evolving relationship between global capital and emerging markets.

They explored investor priorities in regional hubs, strategies to align opportunities with scalable capital, and the role of smart integration with global capital in driving innovation-led growth.

General Christopher Cavoli, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of US European Command, spoke in a session on the impact of geopolitical shifts in reshaping alliances and global influence, as regions like Latin America and the Middle East navigate between rising powers and established players.

He discussed mechanisms to help governments and economies adapt to new realities while balancing national interests with global cooperation.

In the session “Strategic Moves: Mapping the Economic Chessboard”, Athan Stephanopoulos, Senior Advisor at Antenna Group; and Juan José Daboub, Chairman of the HUGE Business and Investment Council, highlighted the growth potential of MENA, Latin America, and the Caribbean. They explored solutions to better align opportunities with scalable capital and how cross-regional cooperation can open new avenues for investment and innovation.

The session “The Next Big Shift” featured Iman Al Qasim, EVP at Emirates Global Aluminium; Pedro Malo, CEO of BRECA; Rolando González Bunster, CEO of InterEnergy; and Luis Alberto Rodríguez, Founder of Dapper.

The panel examined how Latin America’s rich human and natural resources can be transformed into sustainable economic value through innovation and strong partnerships, while discussing emerging opportunities across the region and in the GCC.

In a session titled “Investing in Stories… Why It Matters?”, Santiago García Galván, Co-CEO and Producer at Itaca Films, highlighted the role of stories as cultural assets, economic drivers, and powerful tools of influence. He spoke about how storytelling shapes national identity, projects a country’s image on the global stage, and connects people across borders.

The session also underscored the importance of investing in stories, the ways narratives shape societies, and what it takes to create stories that resonate worldwide.

A dedicated dialogue session explored the future of Latin America, examining pathways to transform the region’s economic trajectory and outlining how the continent can move from a circle of opportunity to a global economic powerhouse over the next decade. The session also highlighted strategies for building cross-border and cross-sector partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

Speakers included Manuel J. Balbontin, Founder and Vice Chairman of Vinchi Compass; Luis Felipe de Oliveira, CEO of Exactly Consulting & Services; and Juan Gonzalo Flores, Senior Regional Advisor at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group.

The World Governments Summit Latin America and Caribbean Dialogue featured a series of specialised councils that addressed diverse themes, including: future capital, investment strategies, and financial resilience in times of uncertainty; redefining tourism and building smarter, more innovative, and resilient destinations; the transformation of intelligence and leadership in the era of artificial intelligence; global resources across agriculture, food, minerals, climate, and technology; and reshaping the future of food security.

These councils also served as a platform for WGS partners to contribute perspectives from their diverse backgrounds in government, business, academia, and innovation, enriching the dialogue with practical insights and cross-regional experiences.

The President of the Dominican Republic witnessed the signing of a knowledge partnership agreement between the World Governments Summit and the Centre for Public Policy Analysis in Latin America (CAPP).

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise, building a knowledge bridge between the Middle East and Latin America. It seeks to strengthen mutual understanding, support innovative research, and foster inclusive dialogue.

This partnership will reinforce South-South cooperation, create new opportunities for joint learning, and expand the global impact of shared ideas and solutions.

The agreement was signed by Víctor Haza and Mohammed Al Sharhan.

In parallel with the Dialogue, the WGS, in partnership with Kearney Foresight and in the presence of Summit partners and members, launched a forward-looking report titled “Nine Catalysts for National Transformation at the Level of Individuals and Systems.”

The report examined the unprecedented pressures facing governments worldwide amid intensifying climate disasters, cyberattacks, and emerging challenges. It underscored the urgent need for governments to deliver more services with fewer resources and at greater speed. The report stressed that today’s challenges present opportunities to reimagine how governments function and respond effectively.

It outlined new governance models emerging globally — from individuals creating local solutions through digital platforms, to alliances between small states shaping the future of artificial intelligence, and national institutions overcoming bureaucracy to adapt to social change.

The report presents nine key catalysts for change that governments can adopt to accelerate transformation, strengthen public trust, and establish sustainable systems capable of addressing future challenges.

These catalysts are framed within three core areas: Community-led initiatives, powered by people’s energy and ideas to drive change; Multilateral action, enabling nations to expand their influence through smart alliances; and transformative measures, redesigning government operations to become faster, more flexible, and more efficient.

Each chapter offers a clear vision supported by practical solutions, innovative policies, and real-world examples that governments can adapt to their own contexts. The report serves as a practical roadmap for immediate action, rather than waiting for the future to unfold.