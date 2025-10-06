TRENDS organises workshop on creativity with AI for UAEU students

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, through its Al-Ain Office, organised a workshop titled “How to be creative with AI,” for students and graduates of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

The workshop included theoretical and practical components, introducing participants to the latest AI tools and methods for using them to enhance creative thinking and develop research and practical skills. It also presented real-world examples of how to utilise these tools to enhance professional capabilities and prepare young people for the job market.

The workshop was organized as part of TRENDS Al-Ain Office’s commitment to engaging with academic institutions and strengthening partnerships with universities to promote a culture of research and innovation.

It also reflects TRENDS’ mission to serve as a leading knowledge platform that contributes to developing national talent capable of anticipating the future and playing an active role in the country’s comprehensive development.