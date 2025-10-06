Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Hungarian Ministry of Justice discuss boosting cooperation

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has met Bence Tuzson, Hungarian Justice Minister, in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening judicial and legal cooperation.

Talks covered sharing expertise in judicial development, digital transformation and international best practices aimed at improving efficiency and access to justice.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the delegation was briefed through an interactive presentation showcasing the department’s advanced digital services, mechanisms for facilitating access to justice, and innovative projects designed to improve the quality and efficiency of the judicial system.

Counselor Al Abri emphasised the Judicial Department’s commitment to building strong international partnerships with judicial institutions worldwide, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to develop a globally leading judicial system.

The Hungarian Minister praised ADJD’s advances in digital services and innovation, stressing the importance of strengthening judicial cooperation and knowledge exchange in judicial operations and digital judicial services.