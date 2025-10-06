Chief AI Officers wrap up knowledge journey to leading US Tech companies

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s Chief AI Officers have concluded the region’s first knowledge programme of its kind, featuring intensive visits to 13 of the United States’ leading technology companies.

The journey included more than 20 interactive technology experiences, offering first-hand insight into the latest digital innovations, fostering connections with global industry leaders, and exploring new solutions to support national strategies for digital transformation and artificial intelligence. This initiative reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology.

The UAE government delegation, led by Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government, included Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government.

The extensive knowledge tour and visits organised by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and featured meetings with leaders and representatives of global technology companies, innovation centers, and AI experts to explore opportunities for collaboration and shape the future. The delegation’s agenda also included sessions and discussions with leading tech companies in United States such as Google, Meta, OpenAI, Palantir, NVIDIA, IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, the US-UAE Business Council, and Cohere.

The visit aimed to empower the UAE’s Chief AI Officers by providing insight into the latest technological innovations and solutions, familiarising them with the future strategies of leading global companies, and facilitating the exchange of international best practices in the field.

The initiative also sought to build an advanced knowledge network with technology experts, contributing to the enhancement of government performance and strengthening preparedness for future transformations.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE, under the guidance of its leadership, is committed to enhancing its global leadership in the digital landscape. This commitment is reflected in efforts to keep pace with the latest technological developments, forge strong partnerships with leading companies, and invest in innovative solutions that support national strategies in digital transformation and artificial intelligence—further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology and future industries.

He emphasised that this initiative will bolster government efforts to design and implement future-oriented, AI-powered technological solutions. At the same time, it will empower national talent to harness these innovations in enhancing government services.

Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government, affirmed that the visits provided unique opportunities to strengthen collaboration with leading global technology companies, while fostering the exchange of expertise and best practices that drive innovation and elevate the government services.

He added that the visit enabled Chief AI Officers in the field of artificial intelligence to gain in-depth understanding of the most recent developments and pioneering solutions developed by international companies in AI, and to explore ways of leveraging them to enhance competitiveness and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in shaping the future.

The UAE delegation was introduced, through advanced practical demonstrations and strategic sessions led by Meta, to the future of augmented reality and wearable devices such as the company’s Orion smart glasses, technology designed to enhance well-being, alongside practical applications of the LLaMA platform in key sectors.

Google showcased its latest innovations in artificial intelligence, outlining the coming era shaped by AI agents and the newest advancements enabling autonomous decision-making. The delegation also experienced practical use cases on platforms like Google AgentSpace and Google Gemini, both offering secure AI solutions. In addition, the delegation learned how Google Cloud supports sustainability through renewable energy and carbon-tracking technologies.

As part of the visit to Palantir, the delegation explored the company’s forward-looking vision, its smart technologies, and its strategies for building the next generation of data-driven partnerships. A fireside discussion brought together Noam Perski, Executive Vice President at Plantir and Aki Jain, President, Palantir USG moderated by Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of DCAI, with the dialogue centering on the value and impact of AI investments.

At OpenAI, the delegation engaged with interactive showcases that highlighted a uniquely Emirati experience with ChatGPT. The company also shared insights on the future of digital transformation in the UAE. Meanwhile, the US–UAE Business Council opened the floor for discussions on deepening strategic partnerships and fostering stronger, long-term collaboration.

The UAE delegation was introduced to NVIDIA’s latest cutting-edge technologies, gaining insights into its advanced GPUs and the data center infrastructure powering modern AI systems. The programme also highlighted platforms such as NVIDIA Build, which delivers real-time video analytics and intelligent monitoring solutions for manufacturing performance; NVIDIA Isaac Gr00t, designed for training robots; and NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for creating digital twins and industrial simulations. Other sessions shed light on Blackwell, NVIDIA’s new architecture built to accelerate AI capabilities.

At IBM, discussions centered on the future of responsible and sovereign AI, both seen as key priorities for the next phase of adoption.

The visit to Amazon offered the delegation a closer look at interactive AI applications and AI-powered automation. In the “Voice of Customers” session, Deloitte share real-world AI best practices driving enterprise success. Also, Amazon shared it’s latest innovations, from The Spheres experience, to Amazon Go, and the role of generative AI in driving the company’s culture of innovation.

In the final stop of the tour, the UAE’s Chief AI Officers visited Microsoft’s headquarters, where discussions focused on the future of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The delegation was introduced to the company’s latest technological breakthroughs, with particular emphasis on concepts such as cloud data sovereignty, organisational readiness, and the adoption of next-generation solutions.

Microsoft also showcased interactive demonstrations of real-world innovations, along with its Azure AI Foundry platform, which enables the development of AI applications and intelligent agents. The visit further highlighted AI-powered tools such as Copilot and Microsoft 365, underscoring their role in driving productivity and innovation.

The Chief AI Officers were selected following the Cabinet’s approval, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the position of Chief AI Officer across ministries and federal entities. Selection criteria included a candidate’s deep understanding of rapidly evolving technological landscapes and their ability to implement AI solutions that enhance government operations. This initiative contributes to advancing the UAE 2031 Vision, which aims for global leadership in AI and digital technologies, and supports the goals of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.