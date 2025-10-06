Sharjah Ruler witnesses signing of MoUs to support education

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed today the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at supporting the educational system, teaching staff, and enhancing the quality of education. The signing took place at the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR) in University City.

The first MoU was signed between the Sharjah Education Academy, represented by Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), and Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams). The MoU aims to support the emirate’s aspirations to develop an advanced educational system by empowering teaching staff and improving the quality of education through the provision of specialised scholarships for master’s programmes at the Academy in the fields of leadership and educational development. This initiative helps to prepare a generation of academic leaders

capable of making a tangible and sustainable impact on the education sector.

The second MoU was signed between the Sharjah Private Education Authority, represented by Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director-General of the Authority, and the ZAI Arabic Language Research Centre at Zayed University, represented by Dr Michael Allen, Acting President of the University. The MoU aims to utilise the expertise of both parties in all areas to support and develop the educational sector, improve learners’ Arabic language skills, and foster pride and appreciation for the Arabic language within the academic community, which will, in turn, elevate standards in research and development.

The third MoU was signed between the Sharjah Private Education Authority, represented by Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director-General of the Authority, and “Arabic Scale – Miqyas Al Dhad” Company, represented by Aisha Hassan Al Yamahi, a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

The MoU aims to adopt the Al Dhad Scale as an accredited standardised tool for measuring Arabic reading literacy and to increase the reading proficiency levels of Arabic-speaking students. It also seeks to promote awareness of Arab literary and cultural heritage among younger generations and to improve students’ performance in Arabic reading skills by implementing the standards and tools of the Al Dhad Scale.