Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of 4th IFALT

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today attended the closing ceremony of the 4th International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers (IFALT).

The event was organised by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) in collaboration with the Sharjah Education Academy, from 4th to 6th October, at the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research in University City.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by recitations from the Holy Quran.

Dr Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the SPEA and Chairperson of Sharjah Education Academy, delivered a speech expressing her gratitude to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah for his patronage, emphasising that his continued support forms a cornerstone for the success of educational initiatives in the emirate.

She noted that the forum serves not only as a platform for exchanging expertise but also as a practical embodiment of the 2025–2028 strategic goals, which focus on empowering teachers, enhancing educational quality, and reinforcing Arabic as a pillar of identity and knowledge creation.

Dr Al Hashemi highlighted that the forum’s organisers aim to empower teachers of Arabic and inspire passion for the language, transforming it into values that flourish.

She revealed the results of the standardised Arabic language tests “Talaa”, in which Sharjah achieved significant progress compared to the international average.

She also mentioned that the “Teacher and Proud” programme has trained more than 120 female national teachers working in the private education sector, helping achieve the UAE leadership’s vision of using Standard Arabic in government nurseries, representing a qualitative leap in Arabic language education.

The forum also presented several academic research papers, including studies on Arabic literacy and early childhood education, carried out in collaboration with strategic partners. Dr Al Hashimi concluded by pledging to continue efforts to serve and promote the Arabic language.

The Ruler of Sharjah and attendees watched a documentary presentation showcasing the beauty and eloquence of the Arabic language, its pivotal role in enlightening minds, preserving cultural identity, and instilling authentic values in younger generations. The presentation highlighted Arabic’s place in building intellectual thought and shaping a knowledge-driven future rooted in identity and culture.

Guest of Honour Dr Barbara Michalak, Head of the Arabic Department at Jagiellonian University in Poland, expressed her happiness to be in Sharjah, a city she described as conservative yet globally supportive of Arabic and educators.

She praised the Ruler of Sharjah’s global efforts to support Arabic and its teachers, and commended the quality of the forum’s workshops, thanking the organisers for the invitation and wishing continued success for the forum in its mission to promote Arabic language teaching worldwide.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah viewed a detailed presentation by Wafa Al Hammadi, which outlined key figures from the forum’s fourth edition. The event included 264 speakers from 23 countries and 46 national, regional, and international institutions, reflecting the diversity of experience in teaching Arabic to native and non-native speakers.

Al Hammadi noted that graduates of the “Teacher and Proud” programme participated in organising and managing the workshops, affirming the forum’s focus on empowering national talent and enhancing leadership skills in education.

In total, the forum presented 77 training workshops, including 36 workshops from private schools in Sharjah, as well as model lessons designed by the Sharjah Education Academy to strengthen practical teaching skills.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah also watched a student performance titled “Sharjah of Light”, presented by students from Victoria International School in the Central Region.

The performance celebrated the Arabic language and its role in advancing individuals and societies, while honoring Sharjah’s ongoing commitment under the Ruler’s leadership to preserve and promote the Arabic language.

The Ruler honoured the sponsors and strategic partners of the forum. The 2025 edition was supported by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, which hosted a number of academics who contributed to scientific sessions, reflecting the emirate’s openness to global expertise in Arabic language education.

The event also collaborated with the Arabic Language Educational Centre For Gulf States, which organised 13 specialised sessions providing advanced theoretical and practical insights for participants.

Held under the “With Arabic We Rise” initiative and coinciding with World Teachers’ Day, the forum reaffirmed its role as an educational and scientific platform for developing Arabic teaching methods and promoting the language as a symbol of identity, culture, and creativity.

The closing activities will continue in the Eastern Region on 7th October, highlighting the forum’s broad geographical and educational reach.

The four-day programme began with a preparatory day on 4th October, followed by official sessions on 5th-6th October, concluding with the closing ceremony on 6th October, and continuing with the Eastern Region Forum for Arabic Teachers on 7th October.

The forum’s agenda featured various panel discussions, training workshops, and model lessons that addressed key topics, including curricula and teaching methodologies, digital education, and Arabic language skills such as reading, writing, speaking, listening, and calligraphy. It also focused on teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, identifying linguistic weaknesses, and developing effective evaluation tools.

Students also took an active role by participating in cultural competitions, poetry debates, and a student hackathon, while the Cultural Corner hosted four Emirati writers in each session, fostering stronger connections between education, culture, and national identity.

The closing ceremony was attended by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and a number of senior officials, educators, and representatives of participating institutions.