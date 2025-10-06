Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews progress at Zayed National Museum in Saadiyat Cultural District

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has reviewed progress at Zayed National Museum in preparation of its official opening this December in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the museum’s permanent galleries, which trace key milestones in the UAE’s national journey, celebrate the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and showcase the UAE Founding Father’s enduring values in environmental stewardship, human empowerment, cultural tolerance, intercultural dialogue and support for humanitarian and charitable initiatives across the region and the world.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underscored that Zayed National Museum is a testament to the legacy of the late Founding Father, carrying the wisdom of the past into the present to inspire future generations. He highlighted that this cultural landmark reflects the leadership’s commitment to investing in culture as a key pillar of the UAE’s sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also met Emirati talent and project leaders overseeing the museum’s completion, commending their dedication in delivering a world-class cultural destination that enriches the emirate’s cultural landscape and reinforces Abu Dhabi as a global hub for dialogue, creativity and cultural exchange.

Visitors will explore six permanent galleries across two floors, spanning 300,000 years of human history, as well as a temporary exhibition gallery and Al Masar Garden, a 600-metre-long outdoor gallery.

The museum’s collection features archaeological artefacts and historic objects that trace the earliest evidence of human inhabitation of the UAE’s land. It explores civilisations, highlights connections through trade routes and celebrates the distinctive elements of Emirati culture and heritage.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Zayed National Museum embodies the UAE’s vision of culture as a cornerstone of societal and intellectual development. Rooted in this ancient land, with a rich history spanning millennia, it offers an exceptional experience that highlights the ongoing journey of our nation and reflects the values laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“Zayed National Museum is a cultural beacon that embodies the enduring spirit of the Emirati people, narrates the story of our timeless heritage, and conveys the UAE’s message to the world in the universal language of civilisation. Once open, the museum will serve as a bridge for dialogue between the UAE and the world, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a global capital of arts, culture and creativity.”

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of National Anti-Narcotics Authority and General Supervisor of Police Legacy at Abu Dhabi Police; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince, and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.