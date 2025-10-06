Federal Tax Authority, New Economy Academy launch Emirati Tax Agent Programme

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and New Economy Academy announced the launch of the Emirati Tax Agent Programme, which aims to empower Emirati talent and qualify a new generation of certified tax agents.

The programme is part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

The launch and details of the programme were announced at a press conference held in Dubai today in the presence of Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of FTA; Sara AlHabshi, Tax Compliance Executive Director at FTA; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of New Economy Academy.

‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, with the participation of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship, public and private sector partners and national organisations.

In collaboration with FTA and the New Economy Academy, the programme aims to certify 500 Emirati tax agents through an intensive training course, allowing them to work as certified tax agents within 3 years. It offers two accredited diplomas: the Diploma in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the Diploma in Corporate Tax.

The Diploma in Value Added Tax is a 6-day course, covering the legal and regulatory framework of VAT, VAT registration and filing procedures, invoicing and accounting requirements, and relevant practical applications and case studies.

The Diploma in Corporate Tax runs for 11 days, and covers fundamentals of the UAE corporate tax system, registration and disclosure procedures, tax liabilities and deductions, along with real case studies and hands-on exercises.

The programme will offer UAE nationals training aligned with international best practices, empowering them to play a key role in offering tax consultation and services, bolstering the business environment and UAE economy’s competitiveness.

It mainly aims to empower national talent, and qualify a new generation of certified tax agents to further establish the UAE as a global destination for business and investments.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani said, “The Emirati Tax Agent Programme is a significant addition to the UAE's tax system, directly bolstering international investor confidence in our business environment.

He added, “We are committed to offering Emitatis in-depth knowledge and hands-on skills that empower them to provide tax consultations at a global standard, and in step with the rapidly evolving financial and economic landscape. Our collaboration with the New Economy Academy to launch the Emirati Tax Agent programme underscores our commitment to the UAE's vision of nurturing Emirati talent and empowering them with the knowledge needed to align with global best practices in the field.”

Dr. Laila Faridoon noted that the Emirati Tax Agent programme aligns with the UAE's vision to empower national talent and bolster the nation’s competitive edge in the global economy.

Dr. Faridoon said, “Our collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority reflects our dedication to empowering Emirati youth and providing them with the hands-on experience and expert knowledge to be key players in building a sustainable, talent-driven economy.”

She added, “Our goal is to produce a generation of Emirati specialists who can lead the tax industry and ensure a sustainable business landscape. By qualifying a new generation of Emirati tax agents, we reinforce their central role in the financial and tax industries, and support the UAE's strategic direction to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

Enrolling in the programme exposes participants to the essential knowledge and skills needed in this profession, including comprehensive knowledge of UAE VAT and Corporate Tax laws and regulations, the eligibility and preparation for official registration as certified tax agents, skills in marketing and promoting tax services, analytical and practical expertise in providing professional tax advisory and the confidence to pass professional exams and receive formal recognition.

The programme paves the way for graduates to pursue diverse career paths in the public and private sectors, whether by registering as certified tax agents or by offering tax consultancy to corporations and institutions, thereby bolstering the UAE’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading business hub, both regionally and worldwide.

Registration is open to UAE nationals through www.newea.ae/en/tracks/tax-programs-en/. All course materials are offered in both English and Arabic.