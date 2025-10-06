'Najah Dubai 2025' brings together 100 leading universities from over 25 countries

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, inaugurated “Najah Dubai 2025,” the UAE’s leading international higher education fair, which runs until 7th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event brings together more than 100 global universities from over 20 countries, representing some of the world’s most prestigious higher education institutions.

This year’s edition is being held with the strategic support of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which, through this strategic partnership, seeks to enhance the readiness of Emirati students to transition from classrooms to the workplace.

The collaboration aims to foster a culture of informed academic choice based on future skills and national economic needs, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a flexible, sustainable, and industry-connected education ecosystem.

The opening day witnessed a record turnout of students, parents, and academic advisors, who attended to explore the latest academic programmes and career guidance tools, at a time when the world is undergoing rapid technological, economic, and labour market transformations. The event aligns with the UAE’s national education strategy, which focuses on strengthening digital literacy and technical skills, supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, and embedding the principles of sustainability.

The Ministry’s support for the exhibition is in line with its ongoing efforts to expand international academic partnerships and empower Emirati students to access the world’s top universities and programmes. It also aims to introduce them to emerging disciplines shaping the future of the knowledge economy, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, health sciences, and advanced technology.

This year’s edition of Najah stands out for its international diversity and emphasis on experiential engagement. More than 100 universities from across North America, Europe, Asia, and the MENA region are in attendance, many of them participating in the UAE for the first time. This allowed students to explore an unprecedented range of programmes — spanning medical sciences, communication, technology, and more. The global representation reflects Dubai’s growing role as a crossroads for students looking to pursue higher education both locally and abroad.

Building on last year’s success, Najah 2025 offers an even more immersive platform for exploring the latest in higher education. Students can take part in career-mapping workshops, attend seminars on future-proofing their careers through innovative academic programmes, and gain practical insights from panel discussions featuring leading educators and industry experts. These sessions bridge academic pathways with real-world relevance, while additional sessions provide guidance on securing scholarships and funding opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Dima Al Sadi, Najah Event Director, said, “At Najah, our approach is deeply student-focused, and it's been incredible to see so many students, families, and universities come together this year. The energy is great — there's real curiosity about what the future holds and how higher education can shape it.”

Al Sadi emphasised that what sets Najah apart is not just the scale of participation, but the depth and quality of engagement. “It’s the meaningful conversations, the tailored guidance, and the hands-on experiences that truly define Najah,” she noted. ‘’By combining academic discovery with career planning tools, real-time mentorship, and direct access to global institutions, Najah is positioning itself not just as a higher education fair, but as a launchpad for future-ready students.’’

Throughout the opening day, the Najah venue saw active participation in live consultations and seminar sessions, providing direct access to university representatives and admissions experts. Families explored academic pathways that align with their teen’s personal ambitions and global opportunities, making the most of the event’s diverse offerings.

The Dubai edition marks the first chapter of a wider regional rollout planned for Najah this year by the organisers. The Najah Abu Dhabi edition is scheduled to take place from 19th to 21st October 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and will be followed by Najah Doha at the Qatar National Convention Centre from 15th to 17th November 2025.