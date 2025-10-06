Khalifa University to organise RoboCup Asia-Pacific in November

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology is organising RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025, to be held from 10th to15th November 2025, with the support of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

The event will be organised as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW), held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

Taking place for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, RCAP 2025 marks the event’s eighth edition and will be hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The competition is set to attract up to 1,900 participants from around the world to compete in a series of AI-driven robotics challenges across eight leagues and 15 sub-leagues throughout the week.

RCAP 2025 will host 34 competitions across all categories, including 14 in the major leagues and 20 in the junior division, spanning soccer, rescue, industrial, and home robotics, the leagues will include RoboCupSoccer, RoboCupRescue, RoboCup@Home, RoboCupIndustrial and RoboCupJunior. The six-day programme will also include the RCAP Industry-Sponsored League and a series of RCAP Demonstrations and RCAP Challenges.

Dr Hamad Karaki, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at Khalifa University and General Chairman of RCAP 2025, said, “Khalifa University is privileged to organise RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025, during ADAW 2025, to demonstrate its crucial role in knowledge-economy diversification. Scientists, researchers, academics and industry leaders at the event will witness the innovative spark and competitive spirit among participating teams. RCAP 2025 and ADAW will demonstrate the UAE’s status as one of the increasingly vibrant global hubs for innovation in AI and robotics systems.”

Focusing on global themes of Sustainability, Transforming Industries, Energy-Efficient Robotics, Sustainable Manufacturing, and AI-Driven Sustainable Models, RCAP 2025 will encourage participating teams to design eco-friendly robots, use recyclable materials, and apply AI to optimise resource management.

ADAW will convene industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and investors to help shape the development and accelerate the adoption of autonomous solutions. Commencing on 10th November with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, organised by SASC, the week-long programme will provide a strategic platform for high-level dialogue, policy development, and investment opportunities that will define the next chapter of autonomous systems worldwide.

The inaugural ADAW will also feature the DRIFTx exhibition from 10th-12th November, and the 2nd Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) on 15th November, showcasing the emirate’s commitment to fostering a competitive, collaborative and innovation-driven ecosystem, and reinforcing its role as a global leader in the safe and sustainable deployment of smart systems and advanced mobility technologies.